ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Open Knit and Crochet

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis very welcoming group of knitters and crocheters...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
PopSugar

Etsy Predicts the Top Home Decor Trends For 2022

It's no secret that Etsy is a top-tier destination for home decor. The site hosts a treasure trove of unrepeated ornaments that are sold directly from artists, which is why it's such a dependable resource in the home space. With all the people that rely on Etsy for decor inspiration, the website has been able to predict upcoming trends, and the 2022 trend report says "perfection" is a thing of the past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
Thrillist

A DIY Guide to Hand-Painting Your Kitchen Plates

While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the “It” Throw Blanket You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere

I’ll never forget my favorite sweater from my childhood. Knit by my beloved aunt, it was red and chunky and had one detail I absolutely loved: pom-poms. Life is just better with pom-poms. I don’t know why those small fluffy balls instantly add sunshine to the day, but they do. And while I might not be able to wear that sweater with its cheerful tufts anymore, I can parlay that joy into its grownup version: pom-pom throw blankets.
LIFESTYLE
wdhn.com

Best yoga mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knit
purewow.com

From Plush Friends to Playsets, 10 Toys That Belong in Your Kids’ Easter Baskets

We have fond childhood memories of Easter: running around breathlessly searching for brightly colored plastic eggs, stuffing our faces with jelly beans, sitting down to a family feast. But our favorite part had to be tearing through those pastel baskets full of toys, trinkets and green shredded paper grass. Which is why now that we’re the adults, our goal is to put together Easter baskets that are just as memorable for our kids. (These days, we’ll be happy with some leftover Cadbury eggs.) Read on for the toys your little bunnies will love discovering in their Easter baskets this year.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Say These Lightweight Sandals Provide 'All-day Comfort' — and Some Colors Are on Sale Right Now

It can be tricky to find a pair of sandals that strikes a balance between style and comfort. If you're on your feet all day for work or will be traveling soon, sandals with cushioning and arch support are an absolute must. Crocs may be best known for its controversial clogs, although the brand also has surprisingly sleek sandals that you can wear with just about anything. And since some colors are on sale for as little as $24 right now, there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe.
SHOPPING
BobVila

20 Sustainable Home Decor Brands to Shop on Earth Day 2022

With so much variety of products in the home market today, it’s tough to know which brands to shop when considering the health of our planet and future. The greenwashing trend is still in full effect, and sometimes a new home purchase can feel like a contribution toward global production waste. The solution? Shop cleaner and greener.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
AFP

Tunisian weavers turn rags into eco-friendly rugs

Najet unravels an old pair of jeans, raw material for a designer carpet: traditional, eco-friendly crafts are being adapted for new markets thanks to a project born in the Tunisian desert. - Eco-friendly - Baccouche said at first people teased him for getting involved in "an old ladies' craft".
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

Here's how socks are actually made

Chances are you are wearing a pair of these as you read this, but have you ever wondered how socks are made?. If so, you are in for a treat. Let's find out how one of the most numerous items of clothing is made. Step 1: Preparing the thread. Socks...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

This Colorful DIY Will Totally Refresh Your WFH Space

Having a work-from-home space that merely works isn’t enough. We need them to also look and feel great to be in — and not just to show off on video calls. Spending eight (or more) hours in a space that expresses your personal style is one of the perks of working from home, plus it tends to be more energizing than sitting in a cookie-cutter workstation under fluorescent lighting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KSEN AM 1150

Well Twist My Braids & Run 4 The Tables

The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild is pulling out all stops! Their program at tomorrow (Tuesday) night's meeting will be, "Braided Twist Table Runners." The meeting's at 6:30, SHARP over at our Shelby Senior Center. Why not twist & braid the night away...
SHELBY, MT
pethelpful.com

How to Make Your Dog a DIY "Snuggle Sack" Bed out of an Old Comforter

I am a lifelong animal lover and have a bachelor of science degree in biology. My dog Kitsune loves to follow me around the house. He never likes to be in a room alone if he can help it. But this sometimes presents him with a dilemma, because he likes being comfortable almost as much as he likes being with me. Laying down on the cold kitchen floor? Not for this pampered pooch! I spend a lot of time cooking and hanging out in the kitchen, which didn't make Kitsune too happy since the comfort level of the kitchen floor is far below his spoiled standards.
PETS
DFW Community News

25+ Fun and Easy Toddler Crafts

These toddler crafts are the best, and most of them are great for preschoolers too. From paper plates, pipe cleaners, cotton balls, and more, we have so many simple and fun craft that you will want to try!. They are colorful, easy to do, educational, and great for learning and...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy