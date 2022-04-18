Open Knit and Crochet

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
If you've ever visited a thrift store, chances are you either loved it or hated it. Perhaps you've visited a thrift store with a menagerie of dust-covered objects from decades past or items that are...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Your home’s closets are, first and foremost, supposed to be functional. But these small storage spaces are a great place to add a little style and personality to your home, too.
It's no secret that Etsy is a top-tier destination for home decor. The site hosts a treasure trove of unrepeated ornaments that are sold directly from artists, which is why it's such a dependable resource in the home space. With all the people that rely on Etsy for decor inspiration, the website has been able to predict upcoming trends, and the 2022 trend report says "perfection" is a thing of the past.
As a shopping editor, I always have an ear to the ground for the coolest, smartest, most need-to-know home products — it’s kind of my thing. Now, I’m letting you in on the fun, bringing top picks from our editors’ radars straight to your very own space.
While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.
I’ll never forget my favorite sweater from my childhood. Knit by my beloved aunt, it was red and chunky and had one detail I absolutely loved: pom-poms. Life is just better with pom-poms. I don’t know why those small fluffy balls instantly add sunshine to the day, but they do. And while I might not be able to wear that sweater with its cheerful tufts anymore, I can parlay that joy into its grownup version: pom-pom throw blankets.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Yoga mats provide a comfortable surface for you to practice yoga or other types of exercise, but not all are of equal quality. Before you buy, you should learn more about them so you get the right one for you and don’t waste your money.
We have fond childhood memories of Easter: running around breathlessly searching for brightly colored plastic eggs, stuffing our faces with jelly beans, sitting down to a family feast. But our favorite part had to be tearing through those pastel baskets full of toys, trinkets and green shredded paper grass. Which is why now that we’re the adults, our goal is to put together Easter baskets that are just as memorable for our kids. (These days, we’ll be happy with some leftover Cadbury eggs.) Read on for the toys your little bunnies will love discovering in their Easter baskets this year.
It can be tricky to find a pair of sandals that strikes a balance between style and comfort. If you're on your feet all day for work or will be traveling soon, sandals with cushioning and arch support are an absolute must. Crocs may be best known for its controversial clogs, although the brand also has surprisingly sleek sandals that you can wear with just about anything. And since some colors are on sale for as little as $24 right now, there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe.
With so much variety of products in the home market today, it’s tough to know which brands to shop when considering the health of our planet and future. The greenwashing trend is still in full effect, and sometimes a new home purchase can feel like a contribution toward global production waste. The solution? Shop cleaner and greener.
Najet unravels an old pair of jeans, raw material for a designer carpet: traditional, eco-friendly crafts are being adapted for new markets thanks to a project born in the Tunisian desert. - Eco-friendly -
Baccouche said at first people teased him for getting involved in "an old ladies' craft".
Chances are you are wearing a pair of these as you read this, but have you ever wondered how socks are made?. If so, you are in for a treat. Let's find out how one of the most numerous items of clothing is made. Step 1: Preparing the thread. Socks...
(WMBD) — This week, Kyreon Lee spoke with Child Lifestyle Expert, Elizabeth Werner, who tells us about a fun way for your child to brush their teeth, new educational items, and ways to enhance storytime. Elmo BriteBrush. For ages 3+. Four Built-In Songs and Games: Kids will love Sesame...
Having a work-from-home space that merely works isn’t enough. We need them to also look and feel great to be in — and not just to show off on video calls. Spending eight (or more) hours in a space that expresses your personal style is one of the perks of working from home, plus it tends to be more energizing than sitting in a cookie-cutter workstation under fluorescent lighting.
The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild is pulling out all stops! Their program at tomorrow (Tuesday) night's meeting will be, "Braided Twist Table Runners." The meeting's at 6:30, SHARP over at our Shelby Senior Center. Why not twist & braid the night away...
I am a lifelong animal lover and have a bachelor of science degree in biology. My dog Kitsune loves to follow me around the house. He never likes to be in a room alone if he can help it. But this sometimes presents him with a dilemma, because he likes being comfortable almost as much as he likes being with me. Laying down on the cold kitchen floor? Not for this pampered pooch! I spend a lot of time cooking and hanging out in the kitchen, which didn't make Kitsune too happy since the comfort level of the kitchen floor is far below his spoiled standards.
These toddler crafts are the best, and most of them are great for preschoolers too. From paper plates, pipe cleaners, cotton balls, and more, we have so many simple and fun craft that you will want to try!. They are colorful, easy to do, educational, and great for learning and...
