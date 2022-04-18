ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry wows in shimmering skirt and knitted tank top in glamorous snaps ahead of American Idol

By Ashleigh Gray
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Katy Perry wowed her Instagram followers on Sunday when she dropped in with a trio of new photos.

The 37-year-old pop star donned a metallic silver outfit and wrote in the caption, 'a platinum LEWK for our platinum szn,' as she plugged the new episode of American Idol.

She posed in front of a beige backdrop that had the show's eponymous logo in green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhMZT_0fCCsgXY00
New post: Katy Perry wowed her Instagram followers on Sunday when she dropped in with a trio of new photos

The singer-songwriter let her lengthy raven locks hang down to her waist in sultry waves separated by a center part.

The sleeveless, ribbed top had a crewneck neckline and the California native elevated the ensemble with a chunky platinum chain necklace.

The look was rounded out with a pair of metallic thong heels, styled by Tatiana Waterford.

She added a stack of chunky silver bangles to the figure-clinging look, which highlighted her slim shape and curves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShJc3_0fCCsgXY00
Promotional post: The 37-year-old pop star donned a metallic silver outfit and wrote in her social media caption, 'a platinum LEWK for our platinum szn,' as she plugged the new episode of American Idol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yolzV_0fCCsgXY00
Coordinated: A closeup image showed off her flawless makeup look, which included shimmery silver eyeshadow and fluttery lashes

Katy's skirt almost reached down to her ankles and she partially tucked the front of her top into it.

A closeup image showed off her flawless makeup look, which included shimmery silver eyeshadow and fluttery lashes.

Her cheeks with blushed with a soft pink and her lips were coated in a matte pink lipstick.

Perry's eyebrows were expertly arched and her nails were short and nude, making for a chic and timeless look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2ZdM_0fCCsgXY00
Themed post: The music artist didn't forget to incorporate Easter into her social media content on Sunday

The music artist didn't forget to incorporate Easter into her social media content on Sunday.

Another post promoting the music competition program showed the media personality biting into a supersized chocolate bunny.

She wrote in the caption, 'Somebunny is going to make the top 14 and you're going to decide who it'll be.'

The megastar pulled her dark tresses back and wore an orange shirt with vertical white stripes.

She advised her fans to 'tune in to #americanidol now and vote starting 8pm PT!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7uBm_0fCCsgXY00
Easter treat: Another post promoting the music competition program showed the media personality biting into a supersized chocolate bunny

