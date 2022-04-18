Please Enable JavaScript

If you can’t decide on which color to paint the different rooms in your home, why not ask an interior designer? But if you’re on a budget, why not ask Google instead?. Living Cozy has published a study identifying the most popular paint colors for each room of the house based on worldwide Google searches in the past year. Across all rooms, green has been the most-searched color, ranking in the top three colors for every room. It is also the most popular hue used in living areas, nurseries, lofts, and dining rooms. As for specific shades, the most desired ones are sage, olive, and emerald.

