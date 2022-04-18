ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Movies that Matter: “A Home Called Nebraska”

unl.edu
 2 days ago

OLLI Movies that Matter uses the power of documentary films to educate, inform and create dialogue. The selected documentary focuses on an important current and challenging social issue of our time and...

events.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olli#Catholic Social Services#Southern Nebraska#The State Of Nebraska#Afghans#Unl
AccuWeather

LIVE: Tornadoes touch down in Texas, Midwest as blizzard rages in North Dakota

A long night of severe weather began Tuesday evening with tornadoes touching down in Texas and Iowa while an all-out blizzard was still raging in the northern Plains. Lightning strikes near AccuWeather journalist storm chasing in Texas. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer and Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather senior weather editor.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard By COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Wyoming saw large increases in its numbers of nursing home residents, and nursing home staff who were infected by COVID-19 in the four week period ending 2/20/22. That is according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s rate of 23.10 cases of COVID-19 among nursing home staff in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
AccuWeather

Again?! More snowfall headed for northern Plains, Upper Midwest

A new snowstorm this weekend will target parts of the northern United States still recovering from a major spring blizzard that left 1 to 4 feet of snow and massive drifts during this past week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In many cases, more snow will be on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas or New Year's Day.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

Burial’ing On A Budget: 4 Bizarre Idaho Burial Laws on The Books

FACT || Unless we have Dr. Ernest Melville and an awkwardly topless brunette to prevent our impending expiration, death becomes us all. Those who missed 38 Special's memo to 'Hold on Loosely,' might have an especially difficult time accepting the actual departure of their dearly departed ones. For that reason and others, some might elect to keep their deceased loved ones close to home. Like, super close. Wait for it...we'll get there.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
WGAU

House leaders call on Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry to resign

OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Friday faced growing pressure from congressional leaders and Nebraska's GOP governor to resign after a California jury found him guilty of lying to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian billionaire. House Speaker...
NEBRASKA STATE
1230 ESPN

What is Colorado’s Population?

Just how big is Colorado? How large is the state, and how many people live in it?. While this number changes each year, Colorado has grown a ton since our time as a territory in 1861 to the numbers we have reached in 2022. Let's take a look at how we got to where we are today.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy