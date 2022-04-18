ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

CookWell Class: Celebrate Earth Day with Plant-based Picks

unl.edu
 2 days ago

Prepare two delicious recipes and learn how you can make a...

events.unl.edu

The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
ComicBook

Kellogg's Launches New Frosted Flakes Flavors That Turn Milk Different Colors

The best part of a bowl of cereal is the milk that's left in the bowl and now, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes is making that cereal milk even better. On Wednesday, the brand announced that they are launching three new flavors of the iconic cereal that will not only change the taste of the milk, but its color, too! Coming soon to store shelves are Strawberry Milkshake, Chocolate, and Cinnamon French Toast Frosted Flakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

The Best Chocolate Sheet Cake. Ever.

This cake. It is absolutely, without a doubt, THE best chocolate sheet cake ever. God bless my mother-in-law, who shared the recipe with me when I became engaged to her son. I tweaked it slightly over time, with sinful results. It’s moist beyond imagination, chocolatey and rich like no tomorrow, and 100% of the time, causes moans and groans from anyone who takes a bite.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 137 New Groceries Hitting Stores This April — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Make room in your fridge and freezer. April’s Aldi Finds are coming in cold and ready to eat. We got a sneak peek at the list of what’s to come next month, and the overwhelming theme seems to be minimal prep and maximal flavor. And we are excited about it! There are frozen veggies, snacks, dinners, whole meal kits, and desserts. There’s also a trio of flavored butters that we can’t wait to try. Let’s take a look at our top 10 picks!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Brownie choco-peanut butter bars are an ideal treat for every season when you want to eat a rich, chocolate dessert. They are very easy to prepare and so delicious! You will need 30 minutes to prepare them, plus a few hours to set. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box brownie mix...
RECIPES
People

You Can Customize Your Own Peeps Flavors for Easter This Year

Spring is finally here which means the flowers are blooming, days are getting longer and Peeps are back. The marshmallow brand recently announced My Peeps, an option for fans to design their own Peeps. The chicks can be customized to look and taste how customers want with a choice of colors, chocolate dips and toppings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Why We Always Take Another Bite of Ice Cream, According to a Food Scientist

Some people have ice in their veins. Sarah Masoni’s got ice cream in her blood. Seriously. Masoni, who works with companies and entrepreneurs to develop new products at Oregon’s Food Innovation Center, figures she’s helped create around 100 ice creams, ranging from the uber-gourmet to the utterly quirky. She’s an award-winning dairy judge (yes, it’s a thing). She worked as a USDA cheese grader. And she comes from a family of dairymen, including her father, a professor of food microbiology who took the family on a 1970s research tour of European farmstead cheesemakers in an orange VW camper he called Cheddar.
OREGON STATE
Mashed

Why Chocolate Chips May Not Be The Best Chocolate For Cookies

Ah, a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. Taking a first bite into a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie is one of the best feelings, up there with finding a few dollars on the sidewalk or getting a free day off work. Whether you're young or old, we all have fond memories of enjoying a good cookie with an ice-cold glass of milk. While you can argue that you don't need to improve on the basic recipe for a chocolate chip cookie, as it stands perfectly fine on its own, there's nothing wrong with learning how to make your cookies the best that they can be, right down to the last crumb.
FOOD & DRINKS
103GBF

Explore One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Wetlands at 2022 Earth Day Celebration

I tell you what, I just keep learning more and more interesting things about Wesselman Wood's and their properties here in Evansville. Not long ago I wrote an article about an expansion to their Nature Playscape - that's when I learned that the playscape at the Wesselman Woods Nature preserve is one of the largest in the country, and it's getting bigger. So cool! And now, as I'm writing this article about an upcoming Earth Day event hosted by Wesselman Woods, I learned an amazing fact about another hidden gem in Evansville - the Howell Wetlands.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KTUL

NSU celebrates Earth Day by giving away tree saplings in 'Pick Up and Grow' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University is celebrating this Earth Day by giving away 60 tree saplings for its "Pick Up & Grow" event. NSU is giving away 15 Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa) saplings, 15 Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) saplings, 15 Osage Orange/bois-d'arc (Maclura pomifera) saplings and 15 Sand Plum/Chickasaw Plum (Prunus angustifolia) saplings.
TULSA, OK

