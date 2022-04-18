ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Judy Bowman: Huron River Art Collective Speaker Series.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis mixed-media collage artist, a Detroit native,...

1470 WFNT

Loved Longtime WNEM TV-5 Reporter Jay Brandow Passes Away

Family, friends, and former colleagues are morning the passing of a much-loved member of the media world. Former WNEM reporter Jay Brandow passed away Tuesday, April 12th. He was 67. Brandow was a fixture on local television after he joined WNEM TV-5 in August 1984. The popular reporter retired in...
WOOD

Golf this spring at Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A lot of families just finished spring break and we know that a lot of people have that travel bug! With spring here, and warmer temperatures a lot of people are thinking about golf! Just a few hours north of West Michigan are the courses at Shanty Creek Resort, join me for a quick lesson!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

