“An Introduction to the Genus Medinilla (Melastomataceae)”: Michigan Botanical Club.

The endangered ivory-billed woodpecker, which has been seen so sparingly in the past century that the federal government dubbed it extinct, may not be wiped out after all. A group of ornithologists from Project Principalis and the National Aviary claim the woodpecker was spotted in an undisclosed Louisiana location as recently as last October, a month after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bird should be removed from the endangered species list and considered extinct.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO