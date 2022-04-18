Senior Ice Cream Social

Today, you guys, is a glorious, glorious day. I got an email today from Dairy Queen, offering me a free ice cream cone today. But me being the negative nelly that I am, as soon as I saw "in participating stores" I thought that maybe ours wouldn't be doing that. I called, and they were busy, so I think that's pretty much as good as a go ahead on that one. After all, would they be that randomly busy on a Monday afternoon if they weren't giving away free cones? Probably not. And hey, even if they're not, you can always get a pretzel twist or something.
Comments / 0