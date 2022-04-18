ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Cox: The superstar DJ who went from raves to racing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's been a towering figure throughout some of the defining eras of modern UK music. From acid house and rave to the explosion of UK club culture, Carl Cox is now the self-proclaimed gatekeeper of dance music. To many, he's still the world's greatest DJ. But, now in his...

loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
Carl Cox
Michael Dunlop
Keith Flint
Billie Eilish Joined by Two Living Legends at Coachella

On day two of Coachella Saturday night, Billie Eilish brought out a couple of special guests during her headlining performance. Towards the end of her set, she brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn for a duet of "Getting Older," a song he covered recently. "This is the craziest...
The Guardian

The double life of Hatchie: ‘I toured with Kylie, then came home and worked in a cafe’

On the day her latest single, Lights On, was released, Harriette Pilbeam was stacking and racking clothes in a shop in Brisbane. As the song and its slick music video racked up tens of thousands of plays, Pilbeam tweeted a meme about the “weird dichotomy” she has been living – Hatchie, the popular musician, getting by in the pandemic by working casual jobs.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
Happy 2nd Anniversary to Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ — the Reigning Dance-Pop Album of the Century (Column)

When Dua Lipa played a two-night stand at L.A.’s Forum this past week, with her U.S. tour just a few dates away from coming to a close, there was a sheet-cake bearing her image backstage in the VIP Forum Club area, a custom that’s de rigueur for headliners coming through the storied arena. But in our minds, if nowhere else, we should be baking a “happy anniversary” cake commemorating the two-year mark for “Future Nostalgia.” Her sophomore release, which came out March 27, 2020, set an aspirational mood, if not the predominant one, for tough times then arriving and long to follow. Speaking of “sugarboos,” it induced the kind of dopamine rush that made so many of us — across states, nations and continents — feel like the girl with the most cake.
musictimes.com

DJ Kay Slay Cause of Death Revealed: NY Rapper Died at 55

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay passed away at 55 years old after a tragic battle with COVID-19. More commonly known by his street name DJ Kay Slay, Keith Grayson was a New York native prominently known for his work as a graffiti artist in his early years. DJ Kay Slay...
Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
Billie Eilish Brings Out Blur’s Damon Albarn for Gorillaz Classic at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish already made history as the youngest person to headline Coachella when she took the stage on Saturday night. So it may have been surprising to her young fans that among her guest stars was a 54-year-old: Damon Albarn, of Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad and the Queen fame. Appropriately, he joined in for the song “Getting Older,” after which she helped cover Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” (with Posdnuos of De La Soul lending a hand). FEEL GOOD INC ✨@billieeilish x @Damonalbarn at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/c32dMfF4LN — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 17,...
How Milan Singh Went From Working in E-commerce to Becoming a TikTok Superstar (EXCLUSIVE)

Only two years removed from college, Milan Singh became very successful with e-commerce and dropshipping, selling various items on platforms such as eBay, Walmart, and Amazon. Singh wanted to use that success to propel the launch of his own personal e-commerce brand, but he had to put that goal on hold as he became a TikTok sensation for his personal finance tips. We recently sat with Singh to discuss his journey in personal finance and social media virality.
Charli XCX crashes the charts with first number one album

Left-field pop star Charli XCX has topped the UK album chart for the first time with her fifth album, Crash. The final release under the record contract Charli signed in 2010 at the age of 16, it was billed as a "sell-out" adventure into commercial pop. The idea, she said,...
Billie Eilish Brings Sporty Style to Her Showstopping Coachella Performance

Last night at Coachella, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the festival’s youngest ever headliner—and she did so in the utmost style. Emerging onto the darkened stage in an enormous deconstructed puffer jacket, the 20-year-old pop star dropped the coat to the floor to perform her opening number, “Bury a Friend,” revealing a classic Eilish look underneath: a baggy tee with a graffiti print, matching cycling shorts, wrist warmers, and stacks of chunky silver necklaces. The final, perfectly sporty, touch? A pair of white sneakers and knee pads, of course. (Eilish recently announced that she was also working with Nike on her own style of Air Force 1s, but the sneakers she wore yesterday actually came from the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 collection, created in collaboration with Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of the cult New York brand Public School.)
Swedish House Mafia Play Spotify’s Coachella After Party; Nylon Fetes Cover Star Anitta

Click here to read the full article. “I can’t wait to see Brockhampton,” said singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter at Nylon and MCM Worldwide’s “after hours” dance party early Saturday morning. The bash started at 10 p.m., and it was now minutes past 1 a.m. Guests — Carpenter, Emma Chamberlain, Gavin Leatherwood, Serayah McNeill, Bretman Rock and Brazilian pop singer Anitta, the magazine’s cover face — danced to the sounds of DJ Peggy Gou, who had played the Coachella Yuma stage hours earlier.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red...
James LaBrie hits out at corporate greed in video for new single Give And Take

Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie has premiered the video for his brand new single, the reflective Give And Take, which you can watch below. It's taken from his upcoming solo album Beautiful Shade Of Grey, which is LaBrie's first solo release for nine years and will be available through InsideOut Music on May 20.
