Chase Briscoe on Tyler Reddick after Food City Dirt Race

Tyler Reddick is competing at Bristol Motor Speedway, but his baby mama is the one who is getting all the attention. The NASCAR racer is in a relationship with Alexa De Leon, who is the mother of their child. She’s also been the subject of a rumor or two on the internet. Now the internet believes Tyler Reddick’s girlfriend is dead and they want to know what happened to Alexa De Leon. Is Alexa dead or is she the subject of an internet death hoax? Well, her haters can take a hike, because Alexa De Leon and Tyler Reddick are still both healthy and happy together.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO