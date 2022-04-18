ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chase Briscoe on Tyler Reddick after Food City Dirt Race

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Briscoe wanted to talk with Tyler Reddick...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kyle Bush steals NASCAR Bristol dirt race win on last lap

Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first Cup win of the season Sunday night on slick, wet, dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick was chasing the first Cup win of his career, led 99 of the 250 laps, and controlled the...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Tyler Reddick’s Girlfriend? Is Alexa De Leon Dead?

Tyler Reddick is competing at Bristol Motor Speedway, but his baby mama is the one who is getting all the attention. The NASCAR racer is in a relationship with Alexa De Leon, who is the mother of their child. She’s also been the subject of a rumor or two on the internet. Now the internet believes Tyler Reddick’s girlfriend is dead and they want to know what happened to Alexa De Leon. Is Alexa dead or is she the subject of an internet death hoax? Well, her haters can take a hike, because Alexa De Leon and Tyler Reddick are still both healthy and happy together.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Kevin Harvick Sounds Off On Race: NASCAR World Reacts

Sunday night’s Cup Series race on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to draw in plenty of eye balls, but at least one prominent driver isn’t a fan of it. Veteran NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick made his opinion on the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway extremely clear on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Chase Briscoe
WJHL

Kyle Busch wins Food City Dirt Race in chaotic final lap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick on the final lap and Kyle Busch drove past both to claim victory in the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday night, securing his first win of the season. Until the final lap, Reddick had managed to hold off both Briscoe and […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Food City Dirt Race
NBC Sports

Kyle Busch snaps 25-race winless streak at Bristol Dirt race

Kyle Busch stole the win at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday night after contact between Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe in the final corner allowed the two-time Cup champion to sneak through for the victory. Reddick led 99 of the final 100 laps, playing strong defense after multiple late...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
racer.com

Harvick has harsh words for NASCAR after messy Bristol dirt exit

Kevin Harvick was more frustrated with how his race started than how it ended Sunday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick exited the Food City Dirt Race after 100 laps following a crash. Caught up in a multi-car incident on the backstretch with Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, and Noah Gragson, the No. 4 Ford Mustang was not drivable because of right front suspension damage.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top images from NASCAR’s Food City Dirt Race

Last-lap pass at Bristol Motor Speedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) The rain dampened and stopped the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The track surface played into the finish as Chase Briscoe took out Tyler Reddick, paving the way for Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.Best of NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race Randy Sartin-USA TODAY SportsBest of NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)Best of NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)Best of NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race Randy Sartin-USA TODAY SportsBest of NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race...
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

NASCAR’s Dirt Race Is Coming Back: Fans React

On Sunday, NASCAR held a Cup race on a dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Ratings for the event were through the roof as Kyle Busch claimed victory in a wild last-lap finish, likely contributing to today’s decision by NASCAR/Bristol officials. The dirt race will return in 2023. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch steals Bristol win as Reddick and Briscoe crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Busch backed into the record book by stealing a win at dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. That's what he'd say if it had been anyone else, right?. Busch won his first race of the season Sunday night by sliding past the leaders as Tyler Reddick...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy