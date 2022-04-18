ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

By Rajneesh Reddy
 2 days ago
The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia....

