ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

Tragic: Family reflects on deadly Delta house fire

By Ally O'rullian
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAGQQ_0fCCpUvv00

Delta, Utah ( ABC4 Utah ) – TJ Steadman was at home with his wife Saturday night when he got the devastating phone call, that family members were inside a burning home .

“It’s definitely something that you don’t think would happen to you, but it does, you just never see it coming,” Steadman said.  “We rushed from there going about 95 miles per hour all the way across town recklessly I guess, but we and we got here and I’d seen the house on fire blazing.”

Is the Utah housing market a bubble and will it pop?

Five people were in the house when it caught fire but two were able to escape the flames. Steadman said Glen Smith, was able to carry his mother, Linda Smith out of the house and to safety.

Fire officials prevented him from going back into the house to get more people out due to unsafe conditions. But even then, Glen still “feels guilty”.

“He honestly feels like he failed, just because he couldn’t get everybody out, but he did do what he could do,” Steadman said.

Steadman said Linda’s husband, Mike Smith, was on the first floor, but unable to escape on his own due to limited mobility.

Looking into Utah’s affordable housing crisis

Glen’s brother, Ron Smith and Glen’s girlfriend, Patty Warren, were in the basement, with the only way out engulfed in flames. None were able to escape in time.

“It’s hard to know that that they were screaming out to help ’emout and you can’t get em the fire’s too hot,” Steadman said.

He says the firefighters, all volunteers, did the best job they could.

For more news from around Utah, click here!

The neighbors say people tried to come and help once they heard of the fire.

“If anything happens like the tragedy that happened yesterday they all come together and try to help,” neighbor Dustie Murray said.

Steadman says Glen and Linda are safe and staying at a family member’s home.

Neither fire officials nor the family have an answer to how the fire started.

“Make sure you got fire extinguishers and an escape route because it can happen to anybody,” Steadman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvDZi_0fCCpUvv00
From top to bottom: Ron Smith, Mike Smith, and Patty Warren.

If you are interested in supporting the family, they offered their Venmo information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Driver killed by mysterious flying debris on I-15

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash caused by mysterious flying debris on Friday afternoon. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the victim as Brady Fuhriman, 30, Millville. The incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near mile marker 339. UHP says the fatal impact happened when debris somehow flew across […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

Two hospitalized after driving off 100-foot cliff in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after driving off a 100-foot cliff in Ogden on Thursday. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says two people — a 19-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Authorities say the incident happened on North Ogden Drive, which […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Delta, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Delta House#Accident
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy