Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Racks up three hits

Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Monday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Machado gave San Diego an early lead with his first-inning two-run shot to left field, and he didn't slow down from there. The veteran third baseman collected two more knocks to finish with his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Machado is slashing .354/.404/.583 through 12 games, and he has recorded two homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.
Comments / 0