Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Racks up three hits

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mateo went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves bench Monday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are holding the lefty-hitting Rosario out against the Dodgers' ace southpaw. Guillermo Heredia is starting in right field in place of Rosario and hitting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Records three hits

Arcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers. Arcia singled in the second inning and doubled in the fourth and seventh, plating a run during the former. The 27-year-old is slashing a torrid .368/.409/.474, though the production has come in a 19 at-bat sample as the weak side of a platoon.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not include Anthony Rizzo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will sit out Sunday's game while DJ LeMahieu takes over at first base and bats fifth against the Orioles. Our models project Rizzo for 570 more plate appearances this season,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Knocks in three, swipes base

Turner went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI against Atlanta in a 7-4 win Monday. Turner broke the game open with his fourth-inning, bases-clearing double that doubled the Dodgers' lead from three runs to six. The speedy shortstop had previously swiped his third bag of the campaign following a third-inning fielder's choice. Turner is living up to the lofty fantasy draft position he garnered in most leagues this season, slashing .310/.333/.452 with a home run, 10 RBI, six runs and three stolen bases through 45 plate appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Falls triple short of cycle

Machado went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Monday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati. Machado gave San Diego an early lead with his first-inning two-run shot to left field, and he didn't slow down from there. The veteran third baseman collected two more knocks to finish with his fourth multi-hit performance of the season. Machado is slashing .354/.404/.583 through 12 games, and he has recorded two homers, five doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Elias Diaz extends hit streak to five games in loss to the Cubs on Sunday

Colorado Rockies C Elias Diaz went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, singling once and striking out twice in the Rockies' 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Diaz extended his hitting streak to a fifth straight game on Sunday as the Rockies ultimately fell to the Cubs putting them at 6-3 on the season. The catcher is batting an elite .345 so far through eight games and 29 plate appearances and seems to be a catcher that can be relied upon at one of the weakest positions in baseball for fantasy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Swats homer Monday

Stassi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against Houston in Monday's loss. Stassi delivered the only long ball of the game for the Angels with a solo blast to right field in the sixth inning. The homer was his second of the season and accounted for his sixth RBI. Stassi has posted a .250/.357/.542 slash line and has served as Los Angeles' primary catcher through the early part of the campaign.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' Tuesday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 35 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .423 batting average with a 1.341 OPS, 2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

