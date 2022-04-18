Giants' Steven Duggar: Steals in consecutive games

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO