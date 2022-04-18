ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Steven Duggar: Steals in consecutive games

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Duggar went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Orioles Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will catch a breather Sunday while Chris Owings starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Odor to make 409 more plate appearances this season, with 19 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott batting eighth for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Bryson Stott at shortstop in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Stott will bat eighth and play shortstop while Didi Gregorius catches a breather. Stott started the season hot, but hasn't landed a hit in his last 13 plate appearances. Our models project Stott, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Steven Duggar
Thairo Estrada
Action News Jax

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

NEW YORK — (AP) — Pete Alonso had Francisco Lindor's back. Then he tried to take his shirt. It's no stretch to say Alonso earned the souvenir. Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big reach by Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 Tuesday to open a doubleheader.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. to begin rehab assignment on Tuesday

The Braves have been without its star outfielder since July 10, 2021 due to an ACL injury. Acuna Jr. played in 82 games in 2021, almost exactly half the season, slashing .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 360 plate appearances. A healthy Acuna Jr. could potentially...
MLB
Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia returns to Toronto lineup Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Elias Diaz extends hit streak to five games in loss to the Cubs on Sunday

Colorado Rockies C Elias Diaz went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, singling once and striking out twice in the Rockies' 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Diaz extended his hitting streak to a fifth straight game on Sunday as the Rockies ultimately fell to the Cubs putting them at 6-3 on the season. The catcher is batting an elite .345 so far through eight games and 29 plate appearances and seems to be a catcher that can be relied upon at one of the weakest positions in baseball for fantasy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Exits after collision

Stephenson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after a collision at home plate, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 25-year-old tagged out Luke Voit in a collision at the plate during the bottom of the first inning and was unable to remain in the contest. Stephenson is likely to be evaluated for a concussion and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Aramis Garcia, who was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, will take over at catcher, so the Reds have lost the designated hitter for the rest of the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA

