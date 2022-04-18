Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: ‘Bodies line streets of Mariupol’ as Putin’s shelling and air strikes bombard targets

RUSSIAN shelling and air strikes have hit multiple targets across Ukraine and five people have reportedly been killed in shelling of the city of Kharkiv, officials say.

Another 13 people have been injured in Kharkiv as Putin's air strikes cause more terror and destruction.

Ukrainian authorities condemned Russian artillery attacks on cities in the northeast and the continuing siege of the southern port city of Mariupol.

Moscow said it had taken almost full control, following almost two months of bloody fighting.

After failing to overcome Ukrainian resistance in the north, the Russian military has refocused its ground offensive on Donbas, while launching long-distance strikes at targets elsewhere, including the capital, Kyiv.

In Mykolaiv, near the port of Odesa, the governor has claimed that there have been continuous rocket attacks.

The news comes as Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has warned 'we must prepare' for a Russian nuclear attack, and has urged the world to stock up on anti-radiation medicine and build air raid shelters.

Russia is willing to use nuclear weapons to bring a catastrophic end to its invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky warned.

Follow our Russia-Ukraine live blog below for up-to-the-minute updates...

'200 wounded'

Parents of another conscript say they have found out some 200 were wounded - many with horrific burns and other major injuries.

The new accounts strongly dispute the official Russian line of how Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet flagship was lost.

It comes as deep anger of the families of those missing - and feared dead - has emerged despite efforts by the authorities to silence relatives.

These include conscripts who Putin had vowed were not being sent into the war zone.

The young sailor who witnessed the carnage on the Moskva was revealed by Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s leading investigative media outlet, now operating from outside the country after being gagged by Putin.

“I first heard from him only on 15 April, two days after the incident,” said the distraught mother.

First pics of Russia’s flagship Mosvka sinking in flames

Pictures have finally emerged of Russia's flagship Moskva sinking in flames as sailors recount having their limbs ripped off during a Ukrainian missile strike.

An anonymous conscript survivor broke down in tears as he told his mum how at least 40 crew members were killed during the attack, with “many missing” and maimed.

Deaths and casualties after strikes

The regional governor Maksym Kozytsky has confirmed six people have been killed and eight wounded in Lviv after missiles struck military facilities and a car tyre service point.

A child was among the dead, he said.

Ukrainian authorities in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk also reported multiple explosions on Monday, and said some of the missiles hit areas close to a railway station and other rail facilities.

Four missiles hit Lviv

Four missiles have struck the Lviv region, according to the governor Makysm Kozytskyi.

On a post on his official Telegram channel he said this was according to "preliminary information".

"Stay in the shelters", he wrote.

Good morning, Louis Allwood with you again today. I’ll be bringing you the coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war until 2pm.

Ukraine’s richest man vows to rebuild city of Mariupol

Ukraine’s richest man has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.

Rinat Akhmetov, who owns Ukraine’s biggest steelmaker, Metinvest, said he was sure the country’s “brave soldiers” would defend the southern city.

He said: “Mariupol is a global tragedy and a global example of heroism. For me, Mariupol has been and will always be a Ukrainian city.

“I believe that our brave soldiers will defend the city, though I understand how difficult and hard it is for them.”

Mr Akhmetov addedd: “I talked to people in the streets, I met with workers. My ambition is to return to a Ukrainian Mariupol and implement our (new production) plans so that Mariupol-produced steel can compete in global markets as before.”

According to Forbes magazine, Mr Akhmetov’s net worth in 2013 reached $15.4 billion and it currently stands at $3.9 billion.

“For us, the war broke out in 2014. We lost all of our assets both in Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. We lost our businesses, but it made us tougher and stronger,” he added.

“I am confident that, as the country’s biggest private business, SCM will play a key role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We will definitely need an unprecedented international reconstruction programme, a Marshall Plan for Ukraine.

“I trust that we all will rebuild a free, European, democratic, and successful Ukraine after our victory in this war.”

Ukrainians vow to ‘fight to the end’ in Mariupol

Ukraine's die-hard defenders last night vowed never to surrender — even as Vladimir Putin’s war machine unleashed fresh fury.

An Easter deadline to disarm passed in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where fighters are holed up in a steelwork’s network of tunnels and bunkers.

Callous Kremlin chiefs threatened: “In case of further resistance, all of them will be eliminated.”

But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned peace talks would be over if the soldiers were annihilated.

And his Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal proudly declared: “The city still has not fallen — there is still our military forces, our soldiers. We have no intention to surrender. They will fight to the end.”

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Mariupol was now a “shield defending Ukraine”.

Explosions in Lviv

The BBC have reported that there have been at least five explosions in western Lviv, a city near Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Thick black and grey smoke is rising from the site of the blasts, it has been reported.

Ukraine working with Turkey

Ukraine is working with NATO member Turkey as much as possible for more support over Russia’s invasion and understands the reality of Ankara’s (Capital of Turkey) parallel ties to Moscow, a Ukrainian diplomat said.

Ankara has criticised the invasion and sold drones to Kyiv despite Russian objections. But it has also opposed Western sanctions against Moscow and maintained a careful rhetoric by refraining from accusing either country over the conflict, even amid reports of war crimes in parts of Ukraine.

“We would be happy if Turkey joined the sanctions” and cut flights from Russia.

“But we understand this reality,” the diplomat told foreign journalists on Friday on condition of anonymity.

“…Instead of criticising Turkey we are working with the Turkish side as much as possible, and not demanding something that is improbable,” the person added, noting that it was still the only country that had managed to bring together Russian and Ukrainian officials for peace talks.

Zelensky invites Macron to see the 'genocide'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited Emmanuel Macron to visit Ukraine to see for himself that Russian forces had committed “genocide” in an interview with CNN.

Macron has been reluctant to use the word genocide, stating earlier that he was "not sure that an escalation of rhetoric serves that cause".

Zelensky said: "I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I am sure he will understand."

Boris Johnson among others barred entry to Russia

Earlier we reported that Russia’s foreign ministry has banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members from entering Russia.

The move was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.

Also banned from entering Russia are:

Dominic Raab

Grant Shapps

Priti Patel

Rishi Sunak

Kwasi Kwarteng

Nadine Dorries

James Heappey

Nicola Sturgeon

Suella Braverman

Theresa May

Russia plans to restrict Mariupol access from Monday

There are reports that Mariupol will be completely closed for entry and exit from Monday.

An adviser to the city’s mayor, Petro Andryushchenko, said on Telegram earlier today that Russian forces plan to bar people from leaving or entering Mariupol starting from 18 April.

“They ask for internal passes, and [those] who do not have these passes will go to ‘filtration’,” he said.

Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

In December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he had no plans to attack Ukraine, however, on February 24, 2022, he launched an attack on the country.

Putin is believed to want to reclaim many territories lost at the fall of the Soviet Union.

A month after the war began, Putin offered to end the war if Ukraine gave up the city of Mariupol, but Ukraine denied the chilling ultimatum.

As a result of the invasion, many countries have implemented sanctions against Russia that have reportedly already begun hurting their economy.

At this time, it remains unclear if NATO countries will get involved in the war.

Was Volodymyr Zelensky a comedian before he was president?

Zelensky’s path to fame began when he entered a TV talent show aged 17 and then created a comedy outfit called Kvartal 95, which in 2003 began producing shows for a Ukrainian channel.

He became a household name after appearing on the country’s version of Dancing With The Stars in 2006 and began appearing in films in 2008.

Kvartal 95 started producing political satire series Servant of the People in 2015.

In the series, Zelensky’s character becomes famous for an anti-corruption rant that went viral on social media, and becomes the President of Ukraine.

In the real-life presidential election, he ran under a political party with the same name as his show.

The funnyman is a fan of Britain’s Monty Python and Benny Hill and has an entertainment empire is estimated to be worth tens of millions.

Is Volodymyr Zelensky married and does he have children?

Volodymyr Zelensky has been married to Ukrainian architect and screenwriter Olena Kiyashko since 2003.

They met in the school they both attended.

The couple’s first daughter, Oleksandra, was born in July 2004.

Their second child, a son named Kyrylo, was born in January 2013.

In Zelensky’s 2014 movie 8 New Dates, their daughter played Sasha, the daughter of the protagonist.

All you need to know about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Everything you need to know about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine…

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

Daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic appeals for mother's release

The teenage daughter of a Ukrainian paramedic captured by Russian soldiers has asked her mother's captors: "Bring back my mum to me."

Yuliia Paievska, also known as Taira, was due to compete as part of the Ukrainian team at the Invictus Games, but she was taken prisoner four weeks ago.

The 52-year-old is said to be a well known paramedic, and is the founder and leader of Taira's Angels, a volunteer medical evacuation unit that rescues the wounded, both military and civilians.

In Mariupol, Taira's Angels rescued wounded soldiers and provided support to local people.

Her daughter, Anna-Sofia Puzanova, who turns 19 on Monday, has travelled to The Hague for the event.

Ms Puzanova told the PA news agency: "My mum was captured by Russian soldiers near Mariupol on March 16, one month ago already.

"And now she's probably in Russia. To be honest I don't know exactly where she is because we don't have any contact with her."

She added: "I really miss her. I really care about this because I don't know how to help her by myself except giving interviews and sharing information."

Ukraine vows to fight to the end for Mariupol

Ukraine on Sunday vowed to fight to the end in Mariupol after a Russian ultimatum expired for remaining forces to surrender in the Black Sea port city where Moscow is pushing for a major strategic victory.

"The city still has not fallen," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said hours after Moscow's deadline for fighters holed up and surrounded in a sprawling fortress-like steelworks to surrender passed.

"There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end," he told ABC's "This Week".

Moscow has shifted its military focus to gaining control of the eastern Donbas region and forging a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.

Russia's defence ministry said there were up to 400 mercenaries inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant, calling on Ukrainian forces inside to "lay down their arms and surrender in order to save their lives".

Moscow claims Kyiv has ordered fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion to "shoot on the spot" anyone wanting to surrender.

Five dead after Kharkiv City shelling

Reuters, April 17 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and 20 were injured during shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Synehubov said that the city centre and the Saltivka suburb were hit by rocket launcher and artillery fire on Sunday, causing casualties and destroying apartment blocks.

Synehubov said Ukraine's armed forces had succesfully engaged in counter-attacks in the Kharkiv region, recapturing two villages fully and another partially.

Boris Johnson: Good will triumph over evil

Christ's message that good will triumph over evil will resonate even more this year amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

Delivering his Easter message in a video on Twitter, the Prime Minister paid tribute to "the Christians of Ukraine, whether they're marking Easter today, or its orthodox equivalent later this month, for whom Christ's message of hope, the triumph of life over death and good over evil, will resonate this year, perhaps more than any other".

Speaking in Ukrainian, and referencing a Psalm, he said: "Be strong and have courage in your heart, you all who trust in the Lord."

Mr Johnson said: "Easter tells us that there is light beyond the darkness, that beyond the suffering lies redemption."

The Archbishop of Canterbury also referenced the conflict in his Easter sermon.

Justin Welby said: "Ukrainians have woken up to the end of the world as they knew it.

"Now they are awakened by the noises of war, and the sickening reality of terror. They wake up to mortal fear.

He later added: "Let this be a time for Russian ceasefire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks.

"This is a time for resetting the ways of peace, not for what Bismarck called blood and iron. Let Christ prevail. Let the darkness of war be banished."

Russian court threatens to fine Google and Wikipedia over ‘fake content’

A Russian court has threatened U.S. Internet giant Google and Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation with fines for failing to delete what it said was “fake” information about the Ukraine conflict, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Russia’s communications watchdog said on Thursday that Google would face fines over its failure to delete from video sharing site YouTube content that Moscow considers illegal.

Russia says that increased Nato activity in Arctic is ‘cause for concern’

Russia is worried about increased Nato activity in the Arctic potentially causing “unintended incidents” in the region, TASS news agency cited Russian ambassador-at-large Nikolai Korchunov as saying today.

“The recent increase in Nato’s activity in the Arctic is a cause for concern. Another large-scale military exercise of the alliance was recently held in northern Norway. In our view, this does not contribute to the security of the region” Korchunov said.

‘Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same’

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has provided its latest intelligence update this morning, claiming Russia’s “ultimate objective remains the same”.

It said: “Russian forces continue to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine.

“This includes locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk.”

It added: “Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity.

“Though Russia’s operational focus has shifted to eastern Ukraine, Russia’s ultimate objective remains the same.

“It is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance.”

Thank you for reading my coverage of the Ukraine - Russia war this morning. My colleague Joe Gamp will now be looking after the blog until 10pm.

Before I leave, here's a summary of the news from this morning:

Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day because of a failure to agree terms with Russian forces.

Russia's defence ministry says it has struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation in the eastern city of Mariupol is "inhuman"

"Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there," he said in a video address.

Russia's defence ministry says it has cleared the whole of Mariupol's "urban area" of Ukrainian forces.

Pope Francis today called for peace in Ukraine during this "Easter of war" as he delivered the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

Russia's defence ministry claims to have shot down a Ukrainian transport plane carrying weapons supplied by western countries in the Odessa region.