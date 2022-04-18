ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ethel's Brunch

middletonma.gov
 2 days ago

Home Made Brunch made by our own...

middletonma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Sunday Brunch at Berret’s

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. Chef Michael Kellum joined HRS to make a breakfast special done every Sunday for brunch!. Pan-fried crabcakes with poached eggs, surry sausage, three-cheese grits, county ham, sliced tomato and hollandaise...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Food Drink#Home Made Brunch
Washingtonian.com

Bantam King’s Fried Chicken and Doughnut-Waffle Is Our New Brunch Obsession

Move over, doissants. There’s a new hybrid pastry in town that’s all about deliciousness over trendiness (yes, we’re looking at you, croclairs). Bantam King chef Mary Mendoza has created an off-menu brunch special at the Daikaya Group’s Chinatown ramen shop: chicken + doffles, a Hawaiian-style doughnut-and-waffle mashup with crispy spiced chicken and maple-honey-Szechuan chili syrup. It’s only available on Sundays starting at noon, exclusively for dine-in customers, and totally worth the trip.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Mother’s Day brunches that even a teenager can make

What easy brunch dishes could my teenagers make for Mother’s Day?. With only a day (or less than that, depending on when you’re reading this) to go, you don’t have long to get those teens organised, Joe, so let’s focus on brunches that rely on staple ingredients. For cook and food writer Claire Thomson, that means eggy bread. “You can’t really mess that up,” says the author of Home Cookery Year. Eggy bread, of course, is where you mix eggs and milk, dip in slices of bread, then fry on both sides in melted butter (or hot oil) until crisp. “The kids have it with ketchup or whatever they want, and Matt [Thomson’s husband] and I have it with chipotle hot sauce, avocado and sliced ripe tomatoes.” And that’s the brilliance of eggy bread: you can take it in whatever direction you fancy. “Go savoury or sweet – sliced fruit, maple syrup, a dusting of cinnamon and perhaps a bit of salt is a good one.”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFAA

Elevate your brunch with a new spread from Harper's

Harper's will now offer brunch every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. it will feature a variety of unique and diverse dishes like Japanese pancakes, lobster benedict, brioche French toast, steak & eggs or spreads like salmon and bagels and waffles. These pair perfectly with their hand-crafted specialty cocktails or the "Mimosa in Bed”: a personal mimosa bar including your choice of champagne.
HARPER, TX
Eater

Ferndale’s Popular Brunch Spot Fly Trap Is Now Open

Ferndale’s beloved breakfast and brunch spot, Fly Trap, has reopened Tuesday under new ownership following a months-long hiatus. The diner, now under the helm of restaurateur Matt Buskard of the Bobcat Bonnie’s chain, announced on social media over the weekend that the eatery was making its comeback. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Previous owners Kara and Gavin McMillian temporarily Fly Trap closed in September, citing troubles with staffing and difficulties striking a work-life balance.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Horses

Like some other restaurants nearby that make great martinis, Horses is a place where you might feel compelled to use Hollywood as an adjective. But Horses has a special niche amongst its Hollywood peers. It takes some foresight to get a reservation, but there’s no swimming pool or judgy host like you’ll find at Sunset Tower. Horses blasts ’80s music and has red booths like Jones, but you could successfully celebrate a big anniversary here without being accused of last-minute planning. It’s sorta French like Gigi’s, but with less reliance on butter and more on precious vegetables. If we rode motorcycles, we’d ride one here and make a grand entrance with windswept hair and soft leather boots. Of all of these very-Hollywood spots, Horses has the most edge across the board. And the most horses.
LIFESTYLE
Q97.9

My Spilled Groceries Taught Me Something About Cucumbers and Cats

You know how Mondays go right? Just when you think It can't get any worse, it does. That was my Monday this week. I stopped at the grocery store on the way home and when I was finished shopping, I loaded my one bag into the back seat. I suppose I should have put a seatbelt around it because when I got home and opened the door, the bag had shifted and was leaning against the door so all its contents spilled out onto the ground. Great.
PETS
Laredo Morning Times

Yelp names Comfort Cafe San Antonio's top brunch spot

Making weekend brunch plans? Look no further. In a just-released analysis of the best places to eat brunch in San Antonio, Yelp has determined that Los Patios eatery Comfort Cafe is the best. Both Comfort Cafe locations (in Smithville and San Antonio) operate on a unique model. The staff is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Phillymag.com

Philadelphia Wedding’s Bubbly & Brunch Event Is Back and Better Than Ever

Here’s everything you need to know about the April 10th party. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. Calling all soon-to-be-weds! After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Philadelphia Wedding’s signature Bubbly & Brunch soiree...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideHook

The Key to Combining Cannabis and Mixology? Remove the Booze.

The worlds of THC and alcohol haven’t really crossed over, and to be honest, that’s probably for the best. Not all potentially buzzy experiences need to or should be intertwined. But if you take away booze from that crossover while keeping the idea of mixology in place, suddenly...
DRINKS
Talking With Tami

Happy Easter From Boogy Bear And I

Happy Easter everyone! Easter just doesn’t seem the same nowadays but we tried to make the best of it lol! The weather was pretty decent, the sun poked through the clouds and smiled at us and that made me happy! My daughter made brunch and invited us over, so I made my way over to her place and to see my Boogy Bear! Legend spent his weekend with me and I gifted him with some custom bunny ears and rabbit made by my friend Parker! You guys may remember me talking about her a few times. She was on a competition reality show were she had to wrap uniquely shaped items on a show called, Wrap Star. Well, she has her very own business now creating wonderful wreaths and personalized gifts.
CELEBRATIONS
KHON2

Let sweet Amber warm your toes and your heart

Meet Amber! She is a shy and sweet 10-year-old pitbull mix. She will patiently wait by the door of her kennel for a family to greet her. She loves to be outside and likes to relax and lay by your feet.   Although Amber is 10 years old, she has plenty of love and affection to […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy