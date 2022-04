San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin and the Cincinnati Reds. Hosmer was held out of Monday's lineup, but he is back on first base Tuesday and batting sixth. Luke Voit is at designated hitter, while Austin Nola is shifting to catcher in place of an idle Jorge Alfaro.

12 HOURS AGO