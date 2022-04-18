ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Paul Auster's Granddaughter Had Enough Drugs To 'Render An Adult Unconscious'

By Binitha Jacob
 2 days ago
The 10-month-old granddaughter of renowned Brooklyn author, Paul Auster, was found to have enough heroin and fentanyl in her system to “render an adult unconscious,” a prosecutor said. The baby’s father, 44-year-old Daniel Auster, was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday. According to the criminal complaint,...

Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
