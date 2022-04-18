Midnight Mission helps serve up over 2,000 free meals served in Skid Row for Easter Sunday

The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles served up about 2,000 meals on Sunday, bringing some Easter joy to L.A.'s Skid Row.

Each year, Midnight Mission shuts down part of 6th Street for the special event.

About 200 volunteers helped to prepare and serve the food.

Kids were treated to gifts and Easter baskets filled with candy. Meanwhile, adults received hygiene items and other essentials.

"It lets the people know they're not forgotten. Sometimes on Skid Row, people think they're forgotten. And you know, people don't look them in the eye. When people walk by, people turn the other way," said Stephen Watson, from the Midnight Mission Board of Directors. "Today, we're kind of celebrating them, let them know we care."

The Midnight Mission was founded in 1914. It offers housing, recovery, and other programs to help people experiencing homelessness get their lives back on track.