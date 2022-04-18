When and where to see all 14 Cinema Hooligante films at the 2022 Milwaukee Film Festival

Sanditon, the popular Masterpiece show on PBS, is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel of the same name. The first season of the show premiered on PBS in 2020 and now, at long last, season two is finally here. In season one, Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, and her family save Tom (Kris Marshall) and Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield) after a carriage accident, and the Heywoods offer lodging to the Parkers, nursing them back to health. Later, the couple invites Charlotte to stay with them at Sanditon, a new seaside resort Tom is building. When she arrives there, Charlotte meets and falls in love with Tom’s brother Sidney (Theo James). Sanditon Season 2 returned to our screens this week, and within moments of the premiere, there were already dramatic plot twists, new characters, and plenty of that beautiful British beach scenery to take in.

