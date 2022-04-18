ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

United Way recognizes individuals, groups that contributed to $726,743 campaign

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 2 days ago

The United Way of the Pennyrile has recognized several individuals, organizations and businesses who led efforts in the annual campaign, which brought in nearly 97% of its $750,000 goal with $726,743 raised.

Individual honors went to Sherri Turner, who received the Beverly Whitfield Award, and Elizabeth McCoy, who received the J. William Flowers Award.

The People Helping People Awards for businesses and organizations were presented to: Planters Bank, overall; Jennie Stuart Health, large; Siemer Milling, medium; and Fortera Credit Union, small.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsTrC_0fCCmDmV00
United Way campaign co-chairs Brooke Jung and Dan Kemp posed with a display of their efforts for a celebration on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Christian County Senior Citizens Center. (United Way photo)

The Chairman and Spirit Awards — for largest total giving and largest increase over the previous year, respectively — were presented in the campaign divisions. Those included:

  • Commercial: Planters Bank, Chairman, and United Southern Bank, Spirit
  • Education: Christian County Public Schools, Chairman, and Millbrooke Elementary, Spirit
  • Industrial: Pennyrile Electric, Chairman, and Riken Americas, Spirit
  • Government: Hopkinsville Fire Department, Chairman, and Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Spirit
  • Professional: Jennie Stuart Health, Chairman, and United Southern Bank, Spirit

Recognized for 100% employee giving were Aaron McNeil House, Christian County Literacy Council, Dyslexia Association, Hopkinsville Electric System, Hopkinsville Solid Waste, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center, South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, St. Luke Free Clinic and Trace Industries.

The fundraising by division was:

  • Industrial: $197,238
  • Government: $120,335
  • Commercial: $206,380
  • Professional: $103,312
  • Education: $29,586
  • Residential: $69,890

Local tourism director Brooke Jung and Hopkinsville attorney Dan Kemp chaired the campaign. Their theme was “Baking a Difference,” a play on the Batter Capital of World slogan for Christian County that was unveiled in August, a few weeks before the United Way campaign started.

The awards and campaign totals were announced at a celebration breakfast Thursday at the Christian County Senior Citizens Center.

The money raised through the campaign supports 19 agencies. They are Aaron McNeil House, American Red Cross, Armed Services YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, Bright Life Farms, Christian County Literacy Council, Christian County Rescue Team, Christian County Youth Services Advisory Board, Dyslexia Association of the Pennyrile, Hopkinsville YMCA Pryme Time, Christian County Imagination Library, Kentucky Legal Aid, Pennyrile Allied Community Services Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Meals on Wheels, Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center, Sanctuary Inc., St. Luke Free Clinic, The Salvation Army and Trace Industries.

Hoptown Chronicle

Librarians say bill could endanger nonpartisan mission of Kentucky’s public libraries

Some library advocates say a bill working its way through the Kentucky legislatures poses a threat to the nonpartisan mission of libraries. Senate Bill 167, sponsored by Republican Sen. Phillip Wheeler of Pikeville, would give judge-executives in most counties in the state the ability to decide who sits on public library boards. These boards have taxing authority and decide how local libraries are run. They play a role in renovations, programming, finances, personnel and even what books wind up on the shelves.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Taking stock of community connections

This week, maybe more so than others, I’ve been reminded how fortunate I am to have such good connections to the community that I cover as a journalist. This has been on my mind recently for a couple of reasons. First because I got to engage with several readers...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

UHA names Tonya Oakley next head of school

The former principal of Indian Hills Elementary School will become the next head of school at University Heights Academy. The UHA Board of Trustees on Thursday announced the selection of Tonya Oakley to lead UHA. She will work with outgoing Head of School Beth Unfried, who is retiring, “to ensure a smooth transition,” the board said in a brief statement.
INDIAN HILLS, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

