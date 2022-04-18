United Way recognizes individuals, groups that contributed to $726,743 campaign

The United Way of the Pennyrile has recognized several individuals, organizations and businesses who led efforts in the annual campaign, which brought in nearly 97% of its $750,000 goal with $726,743 raised.

Individual honors went to Sherri Turner, who received the Beverly Whitfield Award, and Elizabeth McCoy, who received the J. William Flowers Award.

The People Helping People Awards for businesses and organizations were presented to: Planters Bank, overall; Jennie Stuart Health, large; Siemer Milling, medium; and Fortera Credit Union, small.

United Way campaign co-chairs Brooke Jung and Dan Kemp posed with a display of their efforts for a celebration on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Christian County Senior Citizens Center. (United Way photo)

The Chairman and Spirit Awards — for largest total giving and largest increase over the previous year, respectively — were presented in the campaign divisions. Those included:

Commercial: Planters Bank, Chairman, and United Southern Bank, Spirit

Education: Christian County Public Schools, Chairman, and Millbrooke Elementary, Spirit

Industrial: Pennyrile Electric, Chairman, and Riken Americas, Spirit

Government: Hopkinsville Fire Department, Chairman, and Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Spirit

Professional: Jennie Stuart Health, Chairman, and United Southern Bank, Spirit

Recognized for 100% employee giving were Aaron McNeil House, Christian County Literacy Council, Dyslexia Association, Hopkinsville Electric System, Hopkinsville Solid Waste, Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority, Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center, South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council, St. Luke Free Clinic and Trace Industries.

The fundraising by division was:

Industrial: $197,238

$197,238 Government: $120,335

$120,335 Commercial: $206,380

$206,380 Professional: $103,312

$103,312 Education: $29,586

$29,586 Residential: $69,890

Local tourism director Brooke Jung and Hopkinsville attorney Dan Kemp chaired the campaign. Their theme was “Baking a Difference,” a play on the Batter Capital of World slogan for Christian County that was unveiled in August, a few weeks before the United Way campaign started.

The awards and campaign totals were announced at a celebration breakfast Thursday at the Christian County Senior Citizens Center.

The money raised through the campaign supports 19 agencies. They are Aaron McNeil House, American Red Cross, Armed Services YMCA, Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County, Bright Life Farms, Christian County Literacy Council, Christian County Rescue Team, Christian County Youth Services Advisory Board, Dyslexia Association of the Pennyrile, Hopkinsville YMCA Pryme Time, Christian County Imagination Library, Kentucky Legal Aid, Pennyrile Allied Community Services Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Meals on Wheels, Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center, Sanctuary Inc., St. Luke Free Clinic, The Salvation Army and Trace Industries.