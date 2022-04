The Philadelphia 76ers took a firm stranglehold on their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, blowing them out for the second straight game. With a 2-0 lead heading up North, the Sixers are in a prime position to keep rolling. While the Raps did come out firing in Game 2, Philly quickly slowed them down and started to dominate, with Joel Embiid’s 31 points leading the way for Doc Rivers’ squad. Between Philadelphia’s offensive brilliance, stout defense, and Toronto’s dismal shot-making, this could be a done deal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO