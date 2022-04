On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their western conference first round playoff series. The Suns won Game 1, despite the Pelicans hanging around for much of it. In the win, future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul dropped 30 points and 10 assists, dominating the game in every aspect. Paul and the Suns will be looking to do the same in Game 2. However, if history has anything to do with it, that’s not likely to happen. But not because of anything involving players on the court, but the referee. NBA referee Scott Foster is slated to ref the game Tuesday night.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO