ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Playpark encourages healthy lifestyles for parents

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIT2D_0fCCktU500
Judy Williams, child care assistant, left, with Joanna Swift, 4, and Reed Seaton, child care assistant, right, with Nora Grey Swift, 2, work on an Easter-themed project with the sisters on Thursday at the Healthpark Playpark. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Health Healthpark has been offering childcare to its members for more than two decades, making a healthier lifestyle more accessible to parents, according to Kathy Griffin, operations manager.

The Playpark, a two-hour daycare service, has been available at the Healthpark since its opening 23 years ago, according to Griffin, offering a unique and necessary service for Healthpark members.

“We want it to be perceived as a benefit for members and make it even easier ... for them to come and be able to accommodate their needs and for [childcare] not to be a barrier for them being able to come and workout and improve their health,” she said.

The Playpark, according to Judy Williams, childcare assistant and PRN, also caters a lot to new parents who maybe have not been away from their children before.

New parents can have a better peace of mind being away from children, knowing they are still in the same building, and can come in to check in on their child if they need, while working to maintain healthy lifestyles for themselves and allowing their children to develop social skills with other children in the daycare, she said.

“They can drop them off right here, and it’s not as stressful for them — they know the children are here, and if we need them we can call and get them down here,” she said.

Not only can parents utilize the Playpark while working out, but they can also drop children off to attend appointments or classes at the Healthpark, Williams said.

The Playpark offers child care that is engaging for children of a variety of ages, including activities that might cater to a broad age range, with a room dedicated for older children to use computers or watch movies.

There are only two staff members, herself and PRN Reed Seaton, in the Playpark looking after children, both of whom are CPR and first aid trained.

With limited staff, Williams said it allows parents to get to know child care assistants.

Williams said she has also received education in how to set up daycares so that children can be seen at all times during play.

Griffin said while attendance at the Playpark has been down in the past two years, along with overall Healthpark visits, due to COVID-19, attendance is beginning to ramp back up.

Just last week, Williams said the Playpark saw more than 100 children. There is a capacity limit at the Playpark of 10 children to each staff member.

The Playpark is open Monday through Saturday to children ages six weeks to 12 years old. Those seeking services with the Playpark must be Healthpark members and must remain on the premises while their child is attending the Playpark.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Playpark can call 270-688-4775.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

Hettie Halstead Elementary reduces obesity rate through healthy lifestyle curriculum

Teachers at the Hettie Halstead Elementary Middle School stepped up to ensure their kids remain healthy. The CDC reported, 1 in 5 children in the U.S. are obese. In Texas, Hispanic and African American children have nearly twice the rate of obesity compared to non-Hispanic white children according to the Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living.
TEXAS STATE
Jennifer Bonn

Healthy goals

Staying healthy takes work, but it affects everything in our life. In the article, 10 Reasons It’s So Important to Be Healthy, Global Health and Pharmacy magazine lists the following reasons to stay healthy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Education
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Recognizing, Treating Prediabetes In Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study shows that one in five children are prediabetic and that trend is alarming for many parents. While prediabetes is very treatable, if it’s left untreated, it’s a road to serious problems. There’s no dancing around what could happen down the road. “You could have things like kidney disease, peripheral neuropathy, or heart disease,” said Dr. Joseph Aracri, AHN’s Chair of Pediatrics. Dr. Aracri says 20% of children being prediabetic is concerning and a prediabetes diagnosis is not something you should ignore. “It’s kind of like a shot, a warning shot for parents. You know, in this state, this is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Foust students showing promising post-pandemic gains

Since the beginning of this school year, Foust Elementary School has decreased its number of students needing math interventions by more than 41%. The school purchased a program this year called i-Ready, an online assessment and instruction program that provides interventions and enrichment for all students. Foust teachers researched and requested the program, which cost $16,590, in place of the traditional COMPASS testing system the school had used for years, Foust Principal Beth Blandford said.
OWENSBORO, KY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: 7-Star Horse Therapy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 7-Star Horse Therapy’s name says it all. Utilizing horses to make bodies stronger, and strengthen hearts and determination along the way. One of their longest tenured clients, Tahlie Brandt, is a rock star. “I do track and field, outside of school, track and field, swimming and triathlons, like 5k’s,” she said. […]
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Griffin
KSNB Local4

Area fourth graders take part in Fitness and Nutrition Day

If you’re in the market for a new baby seat, or you’re adjusting to life with a newborn, Grand Island Regional Medical Center may have the perfect event for you. Officials cutting the ribbon on renovated affordable housing in Grand Island. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
297
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy