Opportunity Zones' worth unknown

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
In the last days of 2017, Congress created Opportunity Zones to encourage investment in low-income areas.

Owensboro qualified for two.

One zone stretches from Cedar Street west to Walnut Street.

The other includes most of the west side of town near the riverfront from downtown to the Owensboro Riverport.

How successful have they been?

Apparently nobody knows.

Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “We have had a few inquiries come through our office, but there have not been any projects come through our office utilizing an opportunity fund.

“This is a federal program, and the federal government does not give the state access to any of the oversight information. The federal government does not have mandatory reporting in place. There hasn’t been much discussion recently, because without reporting and oversight, it is difficult to gauge the success or shortcomings of the program.”

Abby Shelton, the city’s community development director, said, “I do not have any of that information on any of the funds that have been set up through the Opportunity Zones. I only have what local funds have been invested through grants and private match in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area, one of the zones.”

She said that $4.4 million in public funds and $4.1 million in private funds — for a total of $8.5 million — have been invested there on projects.

The public funds include Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships Program grants, Community Catalyst Grants and other funds, Shelton said.

Brandon Mattingly, director of the Office of Marketing & Public Affairs for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, said, “The Opportunity Zones initiative is a federally-run program, and the guidelines do not require reporting to the state. So, we do not have a reliable way to track that information at this time.”

Johnson said, “The state does have a website that provides a location for projects to be posted and investors to list their funds.”

The only Owensboro location listed is the Owensboro Museum of Science and History building, 122 E. Second St.

The city is negotiating with Weyland Ventures of Louisville on a project that could see the upper floors of the building turned into a boutique hotel.

But no announcement has been made.

Kentucky has 144 Opportunity Zones in 84 counties — and no way of knowing how successful they are.

The Opportunity Zones program offers three tax benefits for investing in low-income communities: a temporary deferral of inclusion in taxable income for capital gains reinvested in an Opportunity Fund; a step-up in basis for capital gains reinvested in an Opportunity Fund; and a permanent exclusion from taxable income of capital gains from the sale or exchange of an investment in an Opportunity Fund if the investment is held for at least 10 years.

Owensboro’s zones have a population of approximately 5,300.

The median household income in the two zones ranges from $27,000 to $30,000.

And between 35% and 46% of the families are below the poverty line.

The Opportunity Zones were a part of the $1.5 trillion tax cut legislation Congress passed in December 2017.

They are aimed at incentivizing investments in some of the nation’s lowest-income census tracts.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

