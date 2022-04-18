ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Ohio County Schools nearing completion on big construction projects

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
The last of Ohio County Schools’ three construction projects, totaling $11 million, should be complete by this summer, according to Seth Southard, district superintendent.

The projects included an addition at Wayland Elementary School that was finished in August. The addition has four classrooms, two for both preschool and kindergarten. The total cost of the Wayland addition was $1.5 million.

When Wayland was built in 1996, the district opted to keep the Wayland Preschool at its former location, at 110 Frederica St. in Hartford. The former Wayland school became the Render Education Center, which is where the district’s alternative learning and day treatment programs are located. The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club of Ohio County Extension also operates from the facility.

Southard said having the Wayland preschool a part of the elementary has provided a “more fluid transition” for preschool students and staff members. At its former location, students had to walk outside the building and into the Render Center to have meals. Having the preschool in-house at the elementary has been better for students.

Work on the school system’s other two construction projects was slowed due in part to the pandemic and weather-related delays, but both the auxiliary gym and renovation to the district’s area technology center are slated to be complete this summer. Both facilities are located behind the middle and high school campuses.

A lot of work is still needed on the inside of the gym, Southard said.

“We expect that to be finished sometime during the summer months,” he said.

The gym will include classrooms for the school’s ROTC program, and the total project cost the district approximately $4 million.

The work on the area technology center includes a complete overhaul of the HVAC, a new roof and cosmetic upgrades to the front of the building, costing the district $5.5 million. New classrooms have also been built to make room for the Render Center, which will move from the former Wayland school to the ATC next school year.

Southard said the inside of the facility is largely complete, and that the only thing needed will be furniture, which is expected to arrive soon.

“They are still waiting on the exterior of the building, but it is mostly complete,” he said. “We talked about our programs having temporary occupancy, but I wanted to plan for a move in the summer, just so everything can be 100% complete by then.”

One of the biggest pushes for moving the alternative learning program has been to provide those students with more access to participate in the district’s trade programming.

Southard said by moving the Render Center to the ATC, “we give those students access to the vocational classes. That way, if someone is performing well at the alternative school, they can go to their trade skill classes.”

A decision hasn’t yet been made about what the district will do with the current Render Center in the former Wayland school, but the Boys & Girls Club has expressed interest in the facility. He isn’t sure if it will be sold, leased or used in a partnership with the school district.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
