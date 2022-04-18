ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Staying Busy: Thompson, former state representative, staying active in business, community

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r90d9_0fCCkPCP00
Former Kentucky State Representative Tommy Thompson is staying busy as CEO of Thompson Homes and as a community volunteer. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Former Kentucky State Representative Tommy Thompson represented the state’s 14th Congressional District for seven terms before retiring in 2016. Now 73, the Owensboro native is staying busy as CEO of Thompson Homes and as a community volunteer.

Thompson said he traces his interest in public service to his dad and the elder Thompson’s involvement with the campaign of U.S. Senator Wendell Ford when he ran for governor of Kentucky.

“My dad was involved in his campaign,” Thompson said. “So, I kind of got a little interest from that just by association from my dad and his interest.”

After attending undergraduate school at the University of Florida and graduate school at Indiana University, Thompson returned to Florida to gain some business experience outside the homebuilding company his father started in 1948.

“I thought it would be good to get some experience outside of this company that hopefully I could bring back,” he said. “It was when the Disney boom was going on, and that was very enriching to be there for a couple years, but I always thought I would come back and get involved in homebuilding because my dad was.”

Thompson decided to run his first campaign during the late 1970s for the Kentucky State House of Representatives.

“I said ‘Well, there are two options. You can either complain on the outside, and hopefully somebody will hear you, or you can get in the arena and try to make a difference inside,’ ” he said.

Thompson lost that race to Louis Johnson, who went on to serve as a state representative until he retired from office.

“I ran again in 2002 for the state House, and I was elected a state representative,” Thompson said.

Thompson said some of his proudest achievements from his time in office include working to make healthcare more accessible and affordable, improving funding for education to get people more access to kindergarten and preschool and also funding for road projects to improve commerce.

“One thing that really stood out to me, there was a couple over in Ohio County that had a newborn that contracted a disease at the time of birth,” he said. “Kentucky normally has a battery of screenings that are done for infants. Well, this particular infirmity, we didn’t have a screen for, so these people, they couldn’t help their child because of this disease it attracted at birth, and it wasn’t detected at birth, so it couldn’t be dealt with.”

Thompson said a screening tool for that particular disease was then made available in the state to avoid any additional infant deaths.

While Thompson said he enjoyed being able to make a difference for his community, he does not miss the partisanship that can come with politics.

“Democrats don’t like Republican ideas, and Republicans don’t like Democrats’ ideas, and that is sad,’ he said, “because then the country and the state or the region is compromised because of that, so that it one thing I don’t miss.”

In addition to serving as CEO of Thompson Homes, which now has Thompson’s son, Nick Thompson, at the helm of day-to-day operations as president, Thompson also serves on the board of Truist Financial Corp. and is active with the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.

Thompson oversees the club’s largest fundraiser, the Steak and Burger Dinner that invites about 200 members of the local business community to enjoy a hamburger while about 70 Boys and Girls Club members enjoy a steak and listen to a speaker from the world of sports.

As far as retiring goes, Thompson said it is not on the table just yet.

“Not in the near future anyways, maybe one of these days,” he said. “I really enjoy what I am doing, and as long as I can continue to enjoy it I will try to stay active.”

Comments / 1

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Quarles visits farming community

With the Kentucky Legislature having wrapped up its 2022 session, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles stopped in Owensboro on Tuesday to connect with members of the area farming community and elected officials. Quarles said now that it is spring, there are a few things he would like to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Education
Owensboro, KY
Business
Owensboro, KY
Government
WTVW

Former Deaconess doctor facing records misuse allegations

(WEHT)- A former Deaconess Clinic doctor is facing allegations from at least six women over reportedly looking through medical records after meeting them at bars on West Franklin St. in Evansville. In letters sent to the women earlier this year, Deaconess told the women the unidentified doctor saw personal information,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendell Ford
Person
Tommy Thompson
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
KFVS12

Animal cruelty in Murray, Ky.

McCracken County woman arrested for stabbing a man. More than one thousand people came out to Saluki Con at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale today.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Thompson Homes#The University Of Florida#Indiana University#Disney
WEHT/WTVW

Restaurant aims to impact community with opening

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a new sports-themed family restaurant on the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Bubba’s 33 held a soft opening and charitable event on April 15 and 16. The restaurant held the event to train 200 employees and all food is donated to local firefighters and law enforcement. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Indiana deputy attacked by squirrel receives special award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine, blossoming flowers, and the re-emergence of wildlife after winter are all considered joys of spring, but for one Harrison County Indiana Sheriff’s officer, spring may not be such a delight after all. A squirrel attacked Deputy David Wheatley in Seven Oaks trailer park, clinging...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Region state lawmakers hosting town hall meeting Thursday

GARY — Six state lawmakers representing northern Lake County are holding a public forum Thursday to update their constituents on the work of the Indiana General Assembly following the March 9 adjournment of the annual legislative session. The free event is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Savannah Center's...
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Four inducted into Business Hall of Fame

Martha Fitts Clark, one of the first female certified public accountants in Owensboro, became the first woman to be inducted into the Junior Achievement of West Kentucky’s Owensboro Business Hall of Fame on Tuesday. She was joined by the late George Greenwell, whose Owensboro-based Lincoln Service Corp. laid the...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Funeral services for Morgan County EMS director

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has shared the funeral arrangements for Keenan Blair, who died Wednesday. Blair was the director of the Morgan County EMS. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at One Christian Church. The funeral service is scheduled to immediately follow at […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
297
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy