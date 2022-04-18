Homemakers organization coming to convention center in May

In 1932, as the Great Depression neared its depth, the Kentucky Federation of Homemakers was organized to better serve rural women.

On May 10-12, somewhere around 400 members of what’s now called the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association will be at the Owensboro Convention Center to celebrate the organization’s 90th anniversary.

The organization has more than 10,000 members, according to its website.

It says that “any full or part-time homemaker, male or female, rural or urban, teenager or senior citizen and in-between, may belong to KEHA.”

Kelly May, state advisor, said this will be the first big conference the organization has had since 2019.

They weren’t able to meet in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s gathering in Bowling Green had to be small because the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky was still high.

May said the conference will have a booth providing information about COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 11.

From 10 a.m. to noon on May 12, the conference will be open to the general public for vaccinations, she said.

Seminars include “Could Your Kitchen Pass A Food Safety Inspection,” “Hunger In Kentucky,” “Bluegrass and Banjos,” “Rural Mental Health & Farm Family Stress,” “Decorating Your Entire Home With Thrift Shop Finds,” “Perfect Picnics,” “Ceiling Fan Blade Santa” and “History of Aprons.”

Owensboro’s “Voices of Elmwood” will perform for the conference.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com