ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland gas tax returns after 30-day holiday

By Ivy Lyons
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers heading to Maryland for lower gas prices may be surprised by a 36-cent bump per gallon at the pump. Just 30-days after Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly agreed...

wtop.com

Comments / 4

c. o'Neal
1d ago

When you go to vote, remember Maryland is totally democrat and democrats refused to keep tax off. Do not vote for any democrats.

Reply(1)
7
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is there a gas stimulus check coming? State gas tax holidays are more likely

Three Democratic House representatives announced last week that they are sponsoring a bill that will send money to Americans to help with the rising cost of gasoline. House reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring the bill that would send a $100 monthly energy rebate to drivers for any month through the end of the year when the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
KMOV

Gas tax holiday to provide relief at the pump for drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri drivers might see some relief at the pump thanks to a bill that would take away the taxes on gas. Adam Schwadron, a State Representative from St. Charles county, introduced a gas tax holiday. This is a bill that would relieve drivers of taxes on gas for the next six months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Kate Ryan
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Ukraine#Russian#The General Assembly#Wtop#Democrats
The Grand Rapids Press

Tax Day change: When is the new deadline to file 2022 taxes?

The deadline for filing your federal taxes is just around the corner. The deadline for filing federal taxes has traditionally been April 15 but a holiday in the nation’s capital is changing that this year. This year, the deadline for most taxpayers to submit 2021 tax returns or file an extension is Monday, April 18. The change is due to Emancipation Day - a holiday that commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
WYOMING STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kemp signs bill giving income tax refund from Georgia surplus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed legislation to use more than $1 billion in state surplus funds to provide an income tax refund this year. Under House Bill 1302, which received final passage from the Georgia Senate a week ago, single Georgians would be able to receive a $250 refund when they file their taxes, joint filers $500. The refunds would go to those who filed returns for the tax years 2020 and 2021, and the money would be available in six to eight weeks.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy