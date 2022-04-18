Maryland gas tax returns after 30-day holiday
Drivers heading to Maryland for lower gas prices may be surprised by a 36-cent bump per gallon at the pump. Just 30-days after Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly agreed...wtop.com
When you go to vote, remember Maryland is totally democrat and democrats refused to keep tax off. Do not vote for any democrats.
