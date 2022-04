The famous parents of the young groom looked absolutely fabulous as they arrived in style ahead of the star-studded wedding. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are accustomed to being in the spotlight — but the attention takes on a whole new meaning when it’s for the wedding of your first-born child! The soccer star husband, 46, and former Spice Girl wife, 47, were spotted arriving to their son Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage to his fiancé Nicola Peltz in Florida on Friday (April 8). Looking fabulous as usual, the British A-list couple pulled up to Nicola’s family’s $76 million Palm Beach estate, where the star-studded nuptials will be taking place on Saturday (April 9).

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO