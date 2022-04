Watch it again! It's simply a thing of beauty. He may be suiting up for Triple-A Gwinnett, but Justin Dean made a Major League throw from the corner in right field in the eighth inning against the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night. Atlanta's 2018 17th-round Draft pick executed the play like a pro just in front of the warning track and in front of the right-field foul pole -- getting himself in position to make the catch on a fly ball and then get his legs behind him to put all of his might into the throw to third base.

