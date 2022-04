The beautiful historic Chapel on Walnut, also known as the Friends Meeting House, will be the site of an afternoon of melodious chamber music on Sunday April 3, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a free event and a gift of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s outreach program, which is committed to bring music to all people regardless of circumstances or ability to pay, and Statesville’s Historic Sharpe House.

