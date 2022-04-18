Officials say boat ramp backups should ease by May at Chatfield Reservoir

Water experts in Idaho are projecting severe water shortages in several areas of the state including the eastern Idaho region after an unusually dry winter. “It looks like right now we’re going to be in for a really tough year,” said Tony Olenichak, Water District No. 1 water master at the Idaho Department of Water Resources eastern office.
DENVER — The Chatfield and Cherry Creek reservoirs will open to boating on April 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Friday. Initially, only the south boat ramp at Chatfield will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The north ramps will open once the park has adequate staffing, CPW said.
A New Jersey lawmaker has plans to introduce legislation to fund the removal of abandoned boats from the state's shorelines and waterways. People with damaged boats claim they can't afford to fix them so they are abandoning them in local marinas, according to a recent report on NJ.com. These marinas...
Hunters all around the country use onX Hunt to identify and access public land. Now, a new report by the mapping company shows just how much land in the American West is technically public, but in a legal gray area when it comes to accessing that land. The detailed report...
Comments / 0