ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Figure Skating in Harlem: 25 years and growing

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIRe4_0fCChElr00
This photo provided by Figure Skating in Harlem shows Figure Skating in Harlem students performing in the 2022 Ice Show, City of Dreams - A Skating Love Letter to NYC at Riverbank State Park in New York, March 20, 2022. The organization’s objective always has been helping girls of color transform their lives by growing in confidence, leadership and academic achievement. (Larua Differender/Figure Skating in Harlem via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A quarter-century ago, Sharon Cohen founded an organization that, to some, made little sense. After all, how many figure skaters would she find in Harlem?

Figure Skating in Harlem celebrates its 25th anniversary with a gala on April 25, and has become a success story built on academics, social growth and, well, yes, ice time.

“I am incredibly proud because of how many people have come together for such a mission,” Cohen said. “We took sort of a 360-degree view and started on a collective journey in doing good, and being a springboard for young people to discover themselves and go out in the world.”

The organization’s objective is helping girls from various racial and ethnic backgrounds transform their lives by growing in confidence, leadership and academic achievement. Clearly, it has worked. FSH graduates are deep into their careers or attending universities throughout the United States. The current students, emerging from COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, are returning to something like normal. Cohen is even seeing second-generation skaters in the program.

Figure Skating in Harlem combines the power of education with access to the artistic discipline of figure skating “to build champions in life.”

Its gala will honor several such champions, from 2022 Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen to actress/humanitarian Whoopi Goldberg; singer/songwriter Valerie Simpson; Unilever’s chief operating officer of EVP beauty and personal care Esi Eggleston Bracey; Portfolia Rising America Fund lead partner Lorine Pendleton; and Bernice DeAbreu, a member of the New York Board of Education who specializes in computer literacy and elementary education and is known as the “godmother of FSH.”

All of the women have been longtime supporters of the organization, while Chen follows in the line of so many superb skaters.

“It is always great when we have an Olympian come and meet with the girls,” Cohen said. “Scott Hamilton was first to get on the ice with the girls, giving them pointers, and his presence meant so much. Same with Sarah Hughes. Right after Sarah won gold in 2002 she came straight to Harlem, and she has gone on to a great career in education and law. She is an incredible role model, like Nathan, a Yale student, a scholar.

“I think it means a lot when they’re physically present with us and come to our events to get the word out and share the mission. We’re a mission that hits at the heart and that people can understand.”

Chen, who has won six straight U.S. titles and three world championships, couldn’t agree more.

“The organization has done so much for figure skating and is such, I guess, a great sort of icon with this department of figure skating,” he said. “To see how we can spread this sport, exposing figure skating to different communities that might not have that exposure. And I love their education tie-in, and to have these girls get the opportunity to get into figure skating.

“The fact we as skaters have a chance to be involved outside (competition) with organizations like Figure Skating in Harlem a privilege.”

With 25 years in the books, Cohen prefers to look to the future. But she knows the experiences of the pandemic are a reminder of the resilience and fortitude needed to succeed on the ice and in the classroom.

“In skating, when you fall down you get up,” she said, “and we found a way to never stop our program. Skating outside, Zooms, whatever. You do the best you can with what has been dealt. The young women have had the support of each other and the team. The support was more important during the pandemic than ever in the past. But we wanted them to know education never stops.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Harlem YMCA celebrates 50th year of scholarship gala

NEW YORK - On Thursday, the YMCA of Greater New York held its 50th celebration of the Harlem Y's partnership with corporate sponsors, awarding scholarships to dozens of deserving local youth.The 50th bai Achievers in Industry gala was hosted by CBS Los Angeles anchor DeMarco Morgan."This is the Y's first in-person event in over two years and it happens to be this event celebrating our achievers," said YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberg. "Celebrating youth, coming together is magical."The signature scholarship is the Carrie Terrell Youth Achiever Award, presented this year by former recipient and current...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dancers audition for chance to join Rockettes

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Hundreds of dancers spent the morning auditioning in hopes of joining the Radio City Rockettes. It’s a multiple-audition process as the Rockettes prepare for their annual Christmas spectacular. PIX11 got a behind-the-scenes look. Dancer Oliva Avey took classes from Rockettes in preparation for the auditions. She’s originally from Florida and wasn’t the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
TODAY.com

Al Roker explores America's changing Chinatowns on "Family Style"

From California to Montana to New York, cultural enclaves built by generations of immigrants provide a glimpse into the rich history of the Chinese American experience — and the many foods we enjoy today as a result. Rising rents and a changing population were already whittling away the nation’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy