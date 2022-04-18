ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Ropes: Spieth crowned the 54th RBC Heritage Champion

By Amy Zimmer
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The 2022 RBC Heritage wrapped up in dramatic fashion with Jordan Spieth defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the 54th tournament. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...

