HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday night’s 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with a strained left hamstring. Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO