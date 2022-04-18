What’s going on around town today

Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Tuesday

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Carlinville Public Library, 510 N. Broad St. Free | Story time with Hannah Crawford, children's librarian.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Planting a Successful Butterfly Garden: 6-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Land Community College, 32 N. Central Park Plaza. $29 | Session one of two-part class on planting techniques to attract butterflies. Course code: CEW-106-01. To register, call 217-786-2432.

Jacksonville Promise night: 7 p.m., Leo's Pizza, 230 S. Main St. | Mention Jacksonville Promise scholarship program when you dine-in or carry-out and Leo's will donate 15% of your total to the scholarship program. Call 217-243-3413.

Hairspray: 7:30 p.m., UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield. $24-$89 | Tickets and information at uispac.com.