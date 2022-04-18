ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

What's going on around town today

By Laurie Bosworth
 2 days ago
Today

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Tuesday

Produce and Bakery Giveaway: 9 a.m.-noon, Jacksonville Food Center, 316 E. State St. Free | For Morgan County residents.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Carlinville Public Library, 510 N. Broad St. Free | Story time with Hannah Crawford, children's librarian.

Free Noon Meal: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Salvation Army, 331 W. Douglas Ave. | Meals in to-go containers can be picked up at side door.

Walking for Wellness: 12:30-3 p.m., First Christian Church, 2106 S. Main St. Free | Indoor walking program offered year-round Monday-Thursday. For more information, call 217-243-6445.

Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen: 3:30-4 p.m., Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, 105 E. Dunlap St. Free | Serving meals to go for anyone in need.

Planting a Successful Butterfly Garden: 6-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Land Community College, 32 N. Central Park Plaza. $29 | Session one of two-part class on planting techniques to attract butterflies. Course code: CEW-106-01. To register, call 217-786-2432.

Jacksonville Promise night: 7 p.m., Leo's Pizza, 230 S. Main St. | Mention Jacksonville Promise scholarship program when you dine-in or carry-out and Leo's will donate 15% of your total to the scholarship program. Call 217-243-3413.

Hairspray: 7:30 p.m., UIS Performing Arts Center, 1 University Plaza, Springfield. $24-$89 | Tickets and information at uispac.com.

To submit items to the calendar, go to myjournalcourier.com and select “calendar,” or email jjcsocial@myjournalcourier.com. Items must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

Comments / 0

Police beat for Tuesday, April 19

Jacksonville firefighters were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to Monqui's Suds at 907 W. Morton Ave. Chief Doug Sills said a dryer was on fire. Damage was contained to the dryer. Sills said it is undetermined if there was a malfunction or if something else caused the fire. One person was evaluated at the scene but did not seek medical treatment. The business was able to continue operations. (Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree / Journal-Courier)
Vinnie and Debra Barbee

Decatur's first couple of food philanthropy discuss their Easter Dinner for the Homeless, now in its 21st year. They say they never get tired of doing it, and the only tiredness they feel is later, after they go home and stage an Easter Egg hunt for their own great grandkids.
Peoria leaders send out warning to pet owners

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are sending out a warning to pet owners and spreading awareness of stray animals, following a recent dog bite injury. First district councilwoman, Denise Jackson, said pet owners are responsible for the actions of the animals they care for. “Pet owners should be...
Photo: Easter mood

A home at West Lafayette Avenue and Sandusky Street boasts Easter decorations ahead of Easter weekend. Colorful eggs hang from the trees, Easter baskets line the front fence and a bible passage recalls the religious nature of the holiday.
Clubs and organizations

Club minutes and notes (Grace Cary/Getty Images) On an overcast spring morning, eight Rotarians and one guest speaker gathered in the Holiday Inn Express meeting room. Those in attendance were Don Pigg, Sonie Smith, Sarah Edmiston, President Jane Becker, Sarah Robinson, Pat Pennell, Cindy Boehkle and Gordon Jumper with Luke (not Allan) Worrell of Worrell Land Services.
Photo: Fire at Monqui's Suds

Jacksonville firefighters were called to Monqui's Suds at 907 W. Morton Ave. about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Chief Doug Sills said there was a dryer on fire. Damage was contained to the dryer. Sills said it is undetermined if there was a malfunction or if something else caused the fire. One person was evaluated at the scene, but did not seek medical treatment. The business was able to continue operations. (Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree / Journal-Courier)
Morgan County property transactions

Property transactions recorded in Morgan County from April 5 through April 11:. David J. Pohlman and Kimberly A. Pohlman to Jon Cody, 8 A/B Eisenhower Drive, $140,000. Judith Ann Hadden to Merle W. Dufelmeier, trustee, Merle W. Dufelmeier Trust, Sharon H. Dufelmeier, trustee, and Sharon H. Dufelmeier Trust, 1664 Concord Road, $226,962.
Photo: His journey

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church pastor Becky Williams explains one of the stations along the church's Journey to the Cross. The interactive display is meant to allow people to reflect on the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and his resurrection three days later. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)
