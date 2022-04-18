As school year nears end, Meredosia calendar getting full

Meredosia-Chambersburg school board members are starting to concentrate on the end of the school year and making summer plans.

Among some of the things taking place next month are prom on May 6 and graduation on May 27.

There are seven seniors in this year's graduating class. The graduation will be like a traditional graduation ceremony, with none of the social distancing requirements of the past couple of years.

However, graduation this year will be held outside instead of in the gym, weather permitting, Principal Jeff Abell said. The seniors wanted to ride together on a fire truck in a pre-graduation parade instead of driving individual vehicles.

The district also is looking toward summer school. There will be an open house May 6 to give parents a chance to meet elementary school teachers. Students also will be able to sign up for summer school classes.

Work will be done to the school building during the summer, including asbestos abatement in June and tinting windows in the high school.