LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– A Las Cruces family is mourning after they say police shot and killed their 75-year-old grandmother on Saturday night.

Family members say Amelia Vaca died at the hands of police, but officers have yet to confirm she was involved in the shooting.

The shooting occurred on Santa Fe Street and Fir Avenue.

ABC-7 spoke with neighbors in the area who said they heard several gunshots. One woman said she was so afraid that she ran into the restroom with her family to take cover.

Vaca's grandson, Michael Gutierrez, said they could not give details of what happened but do say they believe it was a wrongful death.

Guiterrez said Vaca was mentally disabled and diagnosed with dementia.

He said she would be remembered as a very strong person that never gave up.

Gutierrez said she loved gardening and taking care of her kids and her 18 grandkids.

Shocked by their loss, the family said they never thought this was how they would spend their Easter Sunday.

“I always imagined it was going to be old age, like natural causes because she lived this long, she went through so many things and survived, so what happened was not even in our minds,” said Gutierrez.

The post Las Cruces family claims police officer shot and killed their grandmother appeared first on KVIA .