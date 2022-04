If you’re like me, you appreciate a great Greek meal. You can’t always get really good Greek in other parts of the country, but the Hudson Valley is blessed with some great Greek restaurants. I grew up with a mom and grandparents who love Greek food, so I was exposed to it at an early age. I’ve put together a list of a few restaurants here in the Hudson Valley that I think has some of the best Greek food around. Try them all, you won’t be disappointed.

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO