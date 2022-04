LA GRANDE — Officials at Eastern Oregon University are satisfied with recent stagnant COVID-19 numbers, which reflect a country-wide drop in cases. The university has not recorded a single COVID-19 case since Friday, Feb. 25. Eastern has tallied 295 total COVID-19 cases this academic year, 157 of which are from off-campus students. The recent drop in cases mirrors Union County’s recent trends, with the county recording single digit or no cases every day since Feb. 23.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 28 DAYS AGO