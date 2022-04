Fans of CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher" series are buzzing with excitement after receiving the best news: a new "Witcher" game is in development. While information about the upcoming game is slim, players were treated with a teaser image of a medallion lying in snow, its eyes glowing ominously. While CD Projekt Red has discussed the development of the upcoming game briefly, pledging to avoid the biggest controversy the studio has faced in the past, fans are wondering who and what the new title will focus on. After many gamers went searching online for answers about the medallion featured in the teaser image, some are now theorizing that the latest "Witcher" game might be adapting fan fiction – and the creators of the game aren't denying it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 DAYS AGO