Analysts see less room for China rate cuts after 'conservative' RRR cut

By Reuters
 2 days ago
SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - The smallness of a cut to the amount of money Chinese banks must hold in reserves may reflect concern by the Chinese central bank over inflation and U.S. monetary tightening, making further interest rate cuts less likely, analysts say.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday announced a 25-basis-point (bp) cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) from April 25, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.16 billion) in long-term liquidity. It said the move would help banks support industries and firms affected by surging COVID-19 cases. read more

While the cut was widely expected, it was smaller than the usual 50 or 100 bps cut and came after the central bank left its medium-term lending-facility rate unchanged while rolling over maturing loans on Friday. read more

Goldman Sachs analysts identified what "appeared to be the key considerations behind this more conservative move."

The PBOC seemed to be concerned about spillover effects as other countries raised interest rates, they wrote. Other analysts have pointed to one such spillover: drawing capital away from China, which a Chinese rate cut would exacerbate.

Also, Goldman Sachs analysts said, the PBOC seemed to be concerned that cutting interest rates would not have much effect on an economy in which credit demand was weak and the outlook for inflation uncertain.

Since such concerns were unlikely to abate soon, the analysts no longer expected a cut in the central bank's policy rate or a further RRR cut. They added that a cut on Wednesday in the loan prime rate, the benchmark for corporate and household lending, was unlikely.

Policymakers might be more inclined to boost growth with more fiscal measures and targeted easing through relending and rediscounting, they said.

Analysts at Citi said a small 5 bps cut to the 1-year loan prime rate on April 20 remained possible, but that policymakers would prioritise credit expansion over interest rate reductions.

A top Chinese regulatory body is encouraging some banks to lower deposit rate ceilings, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

($1 = 6.3731 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Benzinga

Crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks Ruins Party for China Renaissance, CICC

• China Renaissance’s revenue fell by a third in the second half of last year from the first half as the number of U.S. IPOs it handled dropped to one from nine. • China International Capital Corp. saw a similar drop in its U.S. IPO business but fared better due to a more diversified business portfolio.
STOCKS
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil prices fall 5% after IMF cuts growth outlook

HOUSTON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices were down about 5% in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude , the global benchmark, fell $5.91, or 5.22%, to settle at $107.25 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

U.S. Banks Build Russia Reserves; Trading A Bright Spot In Results

Some big U.S. banks have again started stockpiling cash to cushion potential loan losses due to growing worries over the war in Ukraine and the impact of inflation on the U.S. economy, although trading continues to be bright spot for Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
BUSINESS
pymnts

China to Increase Tech Funding, Secure Supply Chains

China plans to increase its financial support for technological innovation and take measures to secure its supply chain stability. As Reuters reported Tuesday (April 19), citing a China Central Television broadcast, the government also wants to boost funding for less-developed and border areas, while putting controls on hidden local government debt.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China stocks end lower as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate steady

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6%, to 4,070.79, while...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Conservative MP warns future tax cuts ‘will come too late’

Conservative MP Richard Drax urged the Treasury to ‘go further’, as ‘lower taxes generate more cash’. A Conservative MP has warned future tax cuts “will come too late”. Despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing he intends to lower the basic rate of income tax to...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

