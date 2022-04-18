ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TELEVISION Q&A: Searching for a new season of Stanley Tucci show on CNN

By Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was looking forward to "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," but it has been preempted by news. Will it eventually be on?. CNN recently announced that it will start the second season of the series on May 1. According to the network, in the new season Tucci encounters "the hearty, traditional...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Muppets to Crash ABC Show's New Season

Feeling a little green about the absence of Kermit the Frog and crew? The Muppets are set to appear in the upcoming season of Holey Moley, a mini-golf reality competition show executive produced by Steph Curry. According to Variety, ABC announced on March 15 that characters from The Muppets will feature as guests on the program, in the company of regular commentating pair Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.
TV & VIDEOS
Norwalk Reflector

Television Q&A: What happened to upcoming show with Susan Sarandon?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: Back in January of this year a show called “Monarch” starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins was supposed to be on Fox. I have been looking for it ever since, but it has never appeared. What happened?. A: Instead of...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Atlanta Is Still the Most Surprising Show on Television

In the time since Atlanta premiered on FX in the fall of 2016, each of the four members of the show’s gifted ensemble has blown up in a way that occasionally mirrors but more often surpasses the ascendant career of Paper Boi, the hard-working street rapper at the series’s center. Brian Tyree Henry was in a Marvel movie, LaKeith Stanfield was nominated for an Oscar last year, and Zazie Beetz had roles in Deadpool 2 and Joker. Creator and star Donald Glover, who plays Paper Boi’s cousin and manager Earn, has hosted SNL, headlined major music festivals, voiced a CGI lion in a Disney movie, and signed a lucrative streaming deal with Amazon. He’s announced that Seasons 3 and 4, which were shot in succession and will both air this year, will be the show’s last. From one angle, it looks like everyone is ready to move on, potentially collecting a few more Emmys for the road.
TV SERIES
Majic 94.5

Comedy Icon Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, best known for his stand-up comedy and one-of-a-kind voice, has passed away after battling health issues. He was 67 years old. Throughout his career, Gottfried frequently portrayed squinting, temperamental characters who typically had a scheme or two up their sleeve.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheWrap

‘The Talk’ Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

“The Talk” is coming back for another season. The news that the daytime talk show has been renewed for Season 13 was announced during Monday’s episode. Current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood are all set to return. “The producers are...
TV SERIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Margret
Person
Bobby Rydell
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Jon Lovitz
Person
Janet Leigh
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Emily Procter
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Chris Rock?

Chris Rock is one of America's most successful comedians. He also acts, writes, produces and directs. He has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Television#Italian#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Benzinga

Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

"MSNBC Prime" with rotating hosts will fill the Tuesday-through-Friday time slot. Maddow to focus on additional projects, including films and podcasts. Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program. What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy