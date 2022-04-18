ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

More than 11,000 decide to join NHS after being Covid jab volunteers

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LejkE_0fCCTfgu00
The NHS said 11,483 volunteer vaccinators have started a new career in the service, with some studying for clinical roles or taking up jobs supporting medical teams.

More than 11,000 people who volunteered or worked with the UK Covid vaccination programme have decided to take up jobs within the NHS, health officials have revealed.

As the Covid pandemic struck, researchers began work on vaccines to tackle the disease, with the first vaccination after emergency use authorisation given in the UK in December 2020.

The jab marked the start of the largest mass vaccination programme in the history of the NHS, with tens of thousands of people taking up paid or volunteer roles to help.

More than 92% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have received a first Covid jab to date, with almost 68% having had three doses.

Now health officials have revealed that 11,483 volunteer vaccinators have decided to start a new career in the NHS, with some studying for clinical roles or others taking up jobs supporting medical teams.

Among them is Chloe Radley, a former makeup artist. She said: “During the first months of the pandemic, I lost the vast majority of my customers and was unable to resume my work so I decided to take the plunge and support our local vaccination programme in an admin role,” she said.

“I immediately fell in love with the job and the team, and when my manager encouraged me to apply for another role in the health service I jumped at the chance – I’m now a patient pathway coordinator and find the work so rewarding.”

Sajid Javid welcomed the figures. “Thanks to the phenomenal efforts of thousands of volunteer vaccinators during the pandemic, we’ve built a wall of defence against the virus and are learning to live with Covid,” said the health secretary.

“I’m delighted that more than 11,000 former volunteers have been inspired by their experiences to now pursue a rewarding career in the NHS, continuing to make a positive difference to people’s lives every day.”

The NHS said those who had chosen to take up positions in the NHS after volunteering with the vaccination programme would help the organisation address the backlog of people requiring care.

Data suggests the number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment in England is at a record high, at 6.2 million people.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the NHS workforce, excluding those working in primary care, revealed that between September 2020 and September 2021 more than 400 workers in England left the NHS every week because of concerns over work-life balance: a total of 20,834 NHS staff.

Amanda Pritchard, the NHS England chief executive, urged others to also consider joining the NHS:

“From new starters to people who had retired, thousands took up the call to get jabs in arms in their local communities and it is fantastic that more than 11,000 people have decided to stay with us in another capacity, taking on one of the many rewarding roles across the health service,” she said.

“With more than 350 different roles within the NHS – there are roles for everyone so please search NHS careers today, if you are interested in joining us too.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Department of Health is criticised for its silence over whether 40,000 care home staff who were sacked for being unvaccinated can get their jobs back following U-turn on Covid mandate

Sajid Javid's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was today slammed for staying silent over whether thousands of carers who were sacked for not getting a Covid vaccine can get their jobs back. The House of Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee has said there are still 'a lot of loose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Vice

‘Death Comes as a Relief’: Talking to a Professional Who Helps People Die

This article originally appeared on VICE France. Helping others die is taboo even in the year 2022. Only a few European countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and, most famously, Switzerland, currently legally permit self-determined death with the assistance of medical specialists. The practice is firmly illegal in the UK,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tents used to house ambulance patients at overrun NHS A&Es are 'borderline immoral' and a 'danger to patient safety and dignity', doctors warn

'Tents' used outside busy A&Es to house ambulance patients are 'a danger' to health and dignity, doctors have warned as the NHS considers assembling more to cope with demand. The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said the overflow units — built outside at least one hospital already — were 'borderline immoral'.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid patients in English hospitals up 21% in a week

The number of patients hospitals across England who are primarily there for Covid has increased by 21 per cent in seven days. Weekly NHS data published on Thursday showed 44 per cent of patients in English hospitals had been admitted to due Covid. On Thursday 5,409 patients in hospital were being primarily treated for Covid, this is up by 57 per cent on the lowest levels seen on 5 March. The increase in patients being admitted for Covid illness is in line with the overall increase in admissions of patients to hospitals who tested positive whilst being treated for other issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid#Nhs England#Jab#Nhs
Shropshire Star

Schools asked to teach for 32.5 hours a week or more

Schools White Paper will set a minimum length of the week for schools, but Labour say the plans amount to ‘carry on as normal’. Schools will be asked to ensure their week is at least 32.5 hours long by September 2023 in the forthcoming White Paper, it has been revealed.
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Cost of living: Cancer patient used foodbanks during PIP wait

A couple have spoken of their "harrowing" wait to receive benefit payments following a cancer diagnosis. Sarah Harries, 43, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year and is undergoing treatment. Her partner Stephen Dickson said loss of income due to shielding combined with increases in the cost of...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

The Guardian

243K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy