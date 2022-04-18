ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Arthritis: Overview

monona.wi.us
 2 days ago

Join Sara Peterson, Executive Director of the Wisconsin...

www.monona.wi.us

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the 5 Types of Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a lifelong inflammatory disease that results when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the joints and skin. The symptoms you might experience often depend on the subtype of PsA you have. It is possible to have more than one type of PsA, and PsA patterns can change with time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Rheumatoid Arthritis Caused by Sugar?

At present, there is insufficient evidence to say that rheumatoid arthritis can be caused by sugar. However, a 2017 survey of people with rheumatoid arthritis found worsening of symptoms with sugary foods, specifically desserts and soda. This could be because sugar causes a pro-inflammatory state in the body due to resultant hyperinsulinemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

21 Foods to Avoid for Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease, also known as CKD, is characterized by a progressive loss of kidney function over time. Kidney disease is divided into five stages based on your eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) and how well your kidneys can filter out waste and excess fluid. Stage 3 kidney disease occurs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Are Underactive Thyroid and Psoriatic Arthritis Connected?

About 30% of people with psoriasis, an inflammatory condition of the skin, develop an autoimmune, inflammatory form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. In psoriatic arthritis, the body produces autoantibodies, which attack its own joints. Psoriatic arthritis can result in permanent joint damage if left untreated. The thyroid is an endocrine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthritis
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Can vitamin D supplements prevent autoimmune disease?

You don’t have to look far to find claims that taking vitamin D supplements is great for your health. It’s supposed to be good for everything from preventing cancer and dementia to avoiding infections and heart disease. Unfortunately, many supposed benefits of vitamin D supplements remain unproven. Yet,...
HEALTH
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

When is it time for a knee replacement?

Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States, with more than 790,000 performed each year. Deciding the time for knee replacement needs to be determined by you and your doctor, but certain factors make it more likely, according to experts at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
95.3 MNC

Doctor warns of need to be checked for chronic kidney disease

You are being warned about chronic kidney disease and the need to be checked, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. People in Indiana have a high prevalence of both, said Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “You’re more...
INDIANA STATE
UPI News

Knee replacement surgery for people over 80 may be safer than expected

Knee replacement surgery is increasingly common among people over 80 sidelined with knee pain, and the procedure isn't as hazardous for them as often assumed. That's the main message from a new study of more than 1.7 million seniors who underwent knee replacement surgery. The findings come as no surprise...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Affect Your Ability to Walk? 9 Limitations

Advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can impair your walking ability and cause difficulties in your day-to-day activities. It is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the healthy joints and surrounding tissue, causing them to swell. Over time, RA can restrict your movements due to:. Loss...
YOGA
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Osteoporosis?

Here are some early warning indicators of osteoporosis to look out for:. Brittle nails: The protein structure in the nails is held together through disulfide linkages. Bones are made up of collagen protein and calcium. If you've been complaining about brittle nails that chip or break easily, your nails' disulfide bonds may be weak and need to be reinforced. This could be true of your bones' disulfide bonds. Weak nails or vertical ridges on your nails may indicate that you need to increase your calcium intake.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

