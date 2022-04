The only sure thing about the San Francisco 49ers right now is that nothing is sure. Especially in the case of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. It is not a secret that Samuel is angling for a better deal, and it became apparent that he is not happy with how the talks have been going after recently deleting traces of the 49ers from his social media accounts. Now, per the report of NBC Sports Bay Area, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that the talented WR is raring to seek another team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO