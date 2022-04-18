ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in...

CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Chicago River between Albany Park and Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found Friday morning in the Chicago River on the North Side.Chicago Police said the body of an unidentified male was found around 8:50 a.m. in the river in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, on the cusp of the Albany Park and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.The CPD Marine Unit pulled the body from the water, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body recovered from Lake Michigan at 26th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – A body was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday morning at 26th Street, according to police.Marine Unit recovered the body of an unidentified man, of unknown age, from the water in the 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn. The victim was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are conducting a death investigation. Autopsy results are pending. This is the third body recovery in two days. Two bodies were also recovered Saturday from the Chicago River. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University. Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.  Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.  No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
Public Safety
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘Run!’ warns boy, 14, before gunman opens fire, killing him on West Side, police say

A 14-year-old boy shot dead in the Homan Square neighborhood tried to warn his companion before shots rang out Thursday afternoon, police said. Maleek Smith was with a male companion shortly after 2 p.m. at Polk Street and Lawndale Avenue when they encountered a shooter and had a “brief interaction” with the assailant, according to a Chicago police report. Maleek told his companion to “Run!” ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY

