The Hays CISD board of trustees approved the appointment of a new director of athletics and new deputy academic officer at a meeting April 18. Lance Moffett from Fredericksburg ISD has been appointed to the athletics director position. Throughout his career, Moffett has served as a physical education teacher, head football coach and athletic coordinator at a variety of school districts, including Conroe, Leander and Round Rock ISDs.

HAYS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO