Indonesia's March exports at record high amid commodity boom

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s exports hit an all-time high of $26.50 billion in March, as prices of its top commodities like coal and natural gas jumped due to the impact of the war in Ukraine, data from the country’s statistics bureau showed on Monday.

Exports surged 44.36% on a yearly basis, beating a 23.83% prediction in a Reuters poll, while imports rose 30.85%, more than the 18.30% rise seen in the poll.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy booked a $4.53 billion surplus last month, compared with the poll’s forecast of a $2.89 billion surplus and February’s $3.82 billion surplus. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)